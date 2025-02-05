Baltics to cut Soviet-era ties to Russian power grid

VILNIUS

Baltic states Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are to disconnect from the Russian power grid on Feb. 8, a politically-charged move that severs their Soviet-era energy ties with Moscow.

A giant digital clock in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, is counting down the hours until the states join the western European power grid.

"We are now removing Russia's ability to use the electricity system as a tool of geopolitical blackmail," Lithuania's Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas told AFP.

Official celebrations are planned across the Baltics, although some consumers worry about disruptions to supply.

Latvia will physically cut a power line to Russia on Feb. 8 and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is to attend a ceremony with Baltic leaders in Vilnius on Feb. 9.

"This is the last step in our fight for energy independence. We can finally take matters into our own hands," Vaiciunas said.

The Baltic states were once Soviet republics but are now part of the European Union and key NATO members on the frontier with Russia.

They have been preparing to integrate with the European grid for years but have faced technological and financial issues.

The switch became more urgent after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, which spooked the Baltic states into thinking they could be targeted.

They stopped purchasing Russian gas and electricity after the invasion, but their power grids remained connected to Russia and Belarus, controlled from Moscow.

This left them dependent on Moscow for a stable electricity flow, which is crucial for factories and facilities requiring a reliable power supply.

After Feb. 8, the three states will regulate their own supply.

"So far, Russia has been able to use energy as a weapon, creating the risk of unplanned electricity disruptions driven by political decisions," Vaicunas said.

After the Baltic states disconnect from the Russian power grid at 07:00 GMT on Feb. 8, the three countries will operate in so-called "isolated mode" for about 24 hours to test their frequency, or power levels.

"We'll switch power stations on and off, observe how the frequency fluctuates and assess our ability to control it," said Rokas Masiulis, head of Lithuania's state-run grid operator, Litgrid.

The states will then integrate into the European power grid via Poland.

Lithuania has warned of potential risks linked to the change.

"Various short-term risks are possible, such as kinetic operations against critical infrastructure, cyber-attacks and disinformation campaigns," the country's state security department told AFP in a statement.

A total of 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) has been invested in the synchronization project across the Baltic states and Poland.

Vaiciunas said consumers should not see disruptions during the change.

But sales of generators have shot up in Estonia as some consumers worry about power cuts.