Balletcore, dunes and vamps at Paris couture week

Balletcore, dunes and vamps at Paris couture week

PARIS
Balletcore, dunes and vamps at Paris couture week

Haute couture week in Paris showcases the fashion world's most elite outfits - one-off, made-to-measure creations that the labels hope will adorn red carpets and high society events around the world.

As Paris Couture Week drew to a close, Fendi offered a hypnotic blend of minimalist futurism and homage to the legendary Karl Lagerfeld.

Zendaya and Reese Witherspoon were among luminaries who caused snaking traffic and hyperbolic tussles to witness artistic director Kim Jones deliver what was a memorable collection with frothing, organic fringing inside the gilded venue of the Palais Brongniart. It not only revered the past but embraced a forward-thinking ethos.

In the third day of the week, Jennifer Lopez ensured that the power of runway designs was matched by the power of a VIP audience. The singer and actress energized the Palais de Tokyo, arriving at the last minute for Elie Saab's show amid pandemonium. She and other fashion insiders witnessed a silken display of the Lebanese designer’s work evoking the complexity of North African medinas

Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren again defied convention, presenting a concoction that blended the historic with a deconstructed edge. They literally cut up couture garments.

Balletcore

Ballet is hot right now. Andie MacDowell's daughter, actress Margaret Qualley, in a neck ruff and white tights, was the catwalk star as Chanel marked 100 years since founder Gabrielle Chanel first dressed the Russian Ballet in Paris.

It came just a few days after Dior paid homage to ballet icon Rudolf Nureyev during the menswear week, and Chanel offered the ultra-chi-chi women's version, with lots of tutu skirts, translucent whites, leotards and dance pumps.

France's Stephane Rolland recreated the atmosphere of a Marrakesh garden, with women dressed like Middle Eastern princesses in beige, gold and blue, set against a background of desert dunes and a soundtrack by trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf.

Rolland told AFP he was thinking about the collection before the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October and had decided to stick with it in order to promote "tolerance and positivity".

Giorgio Armani plucked ideas from all over the world to take an audience including Gwyneth Paltrow and Glenn Close on an "imagined journey from West to East" that included decorative peacock motifs and kimono-style gowns.

Rahul Mishra latest evocation of his native India was inspired by insects, with huge glittering moths and bees adorning some outfits, and several turbans and maharajah outfits in the collection.

One of the most spectacular shows came from Julien Fournie, who sought to recreate the atmosphere of fashion's heyday, packing out a Paris theatre for a tribute to vamps and femmes fatales.

Haute couture ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Center established to enhance quake preparedness

Center established to enhance quake preparedness
LATEST NEWS

  1. Center established to enhance quake preparedness

    Center established to enhance quake preparedness

  2. Ministry introduces 'Influencer Certification Program' for customer protection

    Ministry introduces 'Influencer Certification Program' for customer protection

  3. Animal rights activists save 32 rabbits in Ankara

    Animal rights activists save 32 rabbits in Ankara

  4. First Turkish female judge of ECHR passes away at 66

    First Turkish female judge of ECHR passes away at 66

  5. Türkiye's 1st astronaut conducts 6th experiment aboard ISS

    Türkiye's 1st astronaut conducts 6th experiment aboard ISS
Recommended
Antalya’s Necropolis Museum: Glass pathways to ancient world

Antalya’s Necropolis Museum: Glass pathways to ancient world
Gene therapy allows kids with inherited deafness to hear

Gene therapy allows kids with inherited deafness to hear
NASA helicopters mission ends after three years on Mars

NASA helicopter's mission ends after three years on Mars
Long-lost Klimt painting resurfaced in Austria

Long-lost Klimt painting resurfaced in Austria
NY Philharmonic to play excerpts from Maestro

NY Philharmonic to play excerpts from 'Maestro'
Unknown colonies of emperor penguins spotted

Unknown colonies of emperor penguins spotted
WORLD Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

The U.N. top court on Friday said Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate "urgently needed" humanitarian aid into the besieged territory, handing down rulings in a case that has drawn global attention.

ECONOMY Japan says quake damage could cost $17 billion

Japan says quake damage could cost $17 billion

The cost of the damage wreaked by a huge New Year's Day earthquake that killed at least 236 people in central Japan could reach $17.6 billion, a government official said on Jan. 26.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿