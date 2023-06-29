Balıklı Rum Hospital renovated after fire

Fatma Aksu - ISTANBUL

The restoration of the Balıklı Rum Hospital’s historical nursing home building, tragically reduced to ashes by a devastating fire last year, has reached its culmination.

A fire broke out on Aug. 4, 2022, in the historical nursing home building of Balıklı Rum Hospital, which served as a military hospital during the First World War.

The roof and the first floor of the building, which was built in the 1890s, were completely burned down.

President Tayyip Erdoğan personally called the management of the Balıklı Rum Foundation and conveyed his condolences and ordered the restoration to be carried out meticulously.

The then Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya, now the interior minister, and the Zeytinburnu Mayor Ömer Arısoy were personally involved in every stage of the restoration.

The restoration works, which started with the approval of the Board of Monuments, have come to an end. The roof of the building was covered with wood in accordance with the architecture of its time.

When completed, the nursing home will include two large dining halls, a multi-purpose hall, nurse, doctor and administrator rooms, and bathrooms and toilets in every room where the elderly stay.

Erol Yümlü, the engineer of Balıklı Rum Foundation, explained to local media that the cause of the fire is unknown, but they estimate that it started from the electrical installation.

“Our building is being restored in accordance with the original. A restoration project approved by the Board of Monuments is being carried out. The building was built with masonry technique. Everything is being done faithfully to the original. All electrical, heating and cooling installations of the building are also being renewed. We are happy to see the support of the state with us in difficult times for the foundation,” Yümlü said.