Baku reports Armenian border fire in Lachin

BAKU

Azerbaijan said on Jan. 6 that Armenian forces fired at its military positions in the country’s western Lachin region overnight.

A statement from the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that its forces near the villages of Zabukh and Jaghazur were fired upon by Armenian forces late on Jan. 5 between 10 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. local time (18:00-18:10 GMT).

“We would like to inform you that in recent days, units of Armenia’s Armed Forces have fired on our positions several times, and all these cases have been registered accordingly,” the statement added.

A later statement on Jan. 6 said that Armenian forces opened fire again at Azerbaijani military positions

near Zabukh at around 2:10 p.m. local time (12:10 GMT).

Armenia’s Defense Ministry denied Baku’s statements, claiming they do not “correspond to reality.”

The two incidents are the first of their kind to be reported by Baku since September 2024.