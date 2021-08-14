Baksı Museum opens two new exhibitions

ISTANBUL

An exhibition, titled “Kıraçta Heykel” (Sculpture in the Barren), and projects deemed worthy of the Anatolian Awards are being presented to art lovers at Baksı Museum, which opened in 2010 in the northeastern province of Bayburt.

According to a statement made by the museum, the exhibition, which displays works by nine artists, takes the audience beyond spatial boundaries and gets them to unite with nature.

The open-air exhibition on Baksı Hill features works by Erdal Duman, Günnur Özsoy, Hüsamettin Koçan, İbrahim Koç, Kemal Tufan, Mike Berg, Nermin Er, Osman Dinç and Yunus Tonkuş.

The second exhibition, which features projects deemed worthy of the “Anatolian Awards,” handed out for the first time last year, provides a collective view on the works that are inspired by and add value to Anatolia. It also aims to present new proposals to civil society and local governments.

The works by the winners of the Anatolian Awards, realized by the Baksı Culture and Arts Foundation in order to draw attention to the productions that contribute to the common identity of Anatolia, are exhibited at the Depot Museum.

Speaking about the “Sculpture in the Barren” exhibition, the founder of the Baksı Museum, Professor Hüsamettin Koçan said, “No matter how challenging the conditions we have, we accept it as a human experience and continue to produce new works. This time, Baksı’s barren hill, a place that has an important place in my childhood memories and has remained unchanged for 65 years, is hosting our works.”

Koçan also stated that the Anatolian Awards, which they organized as part of Baksı’s 20th anniversary, were met with great interest in their first year and that they were motivated about the future of the project.

“It is one of Baksı’s most important goals to bring Anatolia back to its former cultural abundance, energy and diversity. We believe that the Anatolian Awards, which we realized as a pluralistic project with expectations for the future, will increase awareness on this issue and inspire future practices,” he added.

In addition to the new exhibitions, the “Aşina” exhibition, presenting sculptures and installations by Şakir Gökçebağ, the group exhibition “Mask/Associations” and the works in the permanent collection await visitors at the Baksı Museum.

Located in Bayburt’s Bayraktar village, formerly known as Baksı village, the museum can be visited between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day except Mondays.