Bahçeli: Öcalan should issue new call for PKK’s Syrian wing

Bahçeli: Öcalan should issue new call for PKK’s Syrian wing

Nedim Şener - ANKARA
Bahçeli: Öcalan should issue new call for PKK’s Syrian wing

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has said jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan should remind the terror group’s affiliates in Syria and Europe that the decision to disband applies to them as well.

"From that day [of the weapons burning ceremony] until today, the haste and cunning of stagnation, foot-dragging and killing the clock have not gone unnoticed," Bahçeli told daily Hürriyet in an interview published Sept. 8.

Under the government’s ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, PKK first declared a ceasefire in line with Öcalan’s call, then announced its decision to disband and disarm. A group of members burned their weapons during a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq in July.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara says the disarmament decision also applies to YPG, which it regards as PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

"Öcalan's reminder in a new statement that his Feb. 27 call also covers the organization's branch in Syria and its structure in Europe... will end the debate on this issue," said Bahçeli, a key ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"While PKK convened its congress and decided to dissolve itself in response to Öcalan's call... we cannot allow its Syrian branch, backed by Israel and the U.S., to remain a security threat to Türkiye."

Bahçeli said he believed Öcalan was "sincere" in his views, including his call for PKK to disband and disarm.

Government officials have repeatedly called on the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to comply with an agreement to integrate into Syria's new army.

When asked whether Türkiye would consider a military operation in Syria if the deal is not met, Bahçeli said "the final decision on this matter rests with our president, Mr. Erdoğan."

He also pointed to the work of a parliamentary commission established to oversee the process, adding there would be no negotiations with the terror group.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market
LATEST NEWS

  1. EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

    EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

  2. Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

    Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

  3. Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

    Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

  4. Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

    Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

  5. Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert

    Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert
Recommended
Türkiye deploys teams, mobile clinics in fight against tobacco

Türkiye deploys teams, mobile clinics in fight against tobacco
Forest protection lessons mark beginning of Türkiye’s new school year

Forest protection lessons mark beginning of Türkiye’s new school year
Legacy of Ottoman shipbuilding endures in Bartın with handmade wooden yachts

Legacy of Ottoman shipbuilding endures in Bartın with handmade wooden yachts
Radicalized teens motive under scrutiny in deadly Izmir police station attack

Radicalized teen's motive under scrutiny in deadly Izmir police station attack
Netanyahu has ‘gone off rails,’ Türkiye stands firm with Gaza: Erdoğan

Netanyahu has ‘gone off rails,’ Türkiye stands firm with Gaza: Erdoğan
Five migrants dead after boat collision off Ayvalık

Five migrants dead after boat collision off Ayvalık
Tension rises as CHP confronts interim Istanbul chairs arrival

Tension rises as CHP confronts interim Istanbul chair's arrival
WORLD Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thailand's Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday the country's most powerful and polarising politician Thaksin Shinawatra to be jailed for one year, ruling that he improperly served a 2023 prison term in hospital.
ECONOMY EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

Togg, a Turkish electric vehicle manufacturer, will release its new model, the T10F, for preorder on Sept. 15 in Türkiye and Sept. 29 in Germany.  
SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿