Bahçeli condemns CHP over protests

Bahçeli condemns CHP over protests

ANKARA
Bahçeli condemns CHP over protests

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has strongly condemned the Republican People’s Party (CHP), accusing them of aligning with "marginal and illegal leftist groups" in what he called a "provocation" aimed at undermining the country.

In a fiery statement posted on his social media account, Bahçeli targeted the CHP and other opposition factions over recent protests in Istanbul’s Saraçhane district, where demonstrators clashed with police.

"The CHP, along with marginal parties and unlawful leftist groups, has taken a stance no different from that of Türkiye’s enemies in their ambitions, actions, and rhetoric," Bahçeli said. "Türkiye will not fall for these murky tricks."

He dismissed the protests as acts of "vandalism," accusing opposition figures of "detaching from reality" by framing the unrest as a "democracy vigil."

Bahçeli claimed the protests were a "sudden conspiracy" orchestrated to disrupt Türkiye’s rising global prestige. He alleged that those behind the demonstrations were "collaborators serving foreign interests" and "enemies of Türkiye."

"The masked attackers who threw stones, axes, and acid at our police have no connection to democracy, law, or freedom," he stated.

The MHP leader also referenced historical tensions, criticizing protesters who allegedly vandalized the Şehzadebaşı Mosque and its courtyard. "Those who say 'the oppression began in 1453' are nothing but a handful of spies and urban bandits," he said, alluding to the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople.

Bahçeli demanded justice for what he described as the "organized corruption" and misuse of municipal resources by opposition-led local governments.

"Those who defile mosques, promote destruction as democracy, and squander public funds through bribery and theft must be held accountable before history and the law," he declared.

 

Devlet Bahceli,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

    European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

  2. Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

    Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

  3. Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

    Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

  4. CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

    CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

  5. Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests

    Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests
Recommended
CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate
Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests

Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests
Justice minister rejects political motive claim in İmamoğlu probe

Justice minister rejects political motive claim in İmamoğlu probe
Competition authority launches probe into Apple, other companies

Competition authority launches probe into Apple, other companies
Court orders more arrests over Kartalkaya fire

Court orders more arrests over Kartalkaya fire
150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya

150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya
Erdoğan’s chief adviser holds talks in Washington

Erdoğan’s chief adviser holds talks in Washington
WORLD European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders remain divided over deploying troops to Ukraine as part of a proposed peace deal, with France and the United Kingdom leading efforts to establish a “reassurance force,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 27.
ECONOMY Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

The United Brands Association (BMD) President Sinan Öncel said that card payments during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, including the eve of the holiday, are projected to reach 130 billion Turkish Liras ($3.4 billion).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿