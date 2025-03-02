Bahçeli calls PKK leader's call to disband 'valuable, important'

Bahçeli calls PKK leader's call to disband 'valuable, important'

ANKARA
Bahçeli calls PKK leaders call to disband valuable, important

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has welcomed an appeal by jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan for the terror group to disarm and dissolve itself, calling it a "valuable and important" statement.

"The Turkish nation is writing a new history. A terror-free Türkiye, a peaceful Türkiye, a superpower Türkiye is a goal that will be achieved immediately, not tomorrow, and is entrusted to our political honor," Bahçeli said in a written statement issued on March 1.

The message by Öcalan, serving a life sentence on the prison island of İmralı off Istanbul, was read by the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) during a televised event on Feb. 27.

"A historic opportunity has opened for Türkiye in such chaotic conditions and circumstances," Bahçeli said, referring to ongoing political turmoil and armed conflicts.

“The statement penned in İmralı is valuable and important from beginning to end.”

Bahçeli described the Turkish people as "soldiers of a noble embrace that is centered far above regional, linguistic and cultural differences."

"Finally, the dawn of a terror-free Türkiye in the new century has come, and thus the sunrise of national peace and tranquility is just around the corner," he said.

"The call was made to all components of the separatist organization. Their compliance and success will add strength to Türkiye's power in the new century, and will make the thousand-year-old brotherhood more agile and steel."

The DEM Party's three subsequent visits to Öcalan over the course of two months were the first since members of the pro-Kurdish party’s predecessor, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), met with him in April 2015.

His engagement with politicians became possible after Bahçeli invited him to come to the parliament to renounce terror and disband PKK.

Erdoğan backed the appeal as a "historic window of opportunity."

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Devlet Bahceli,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

    Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

  2. Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

    Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

  3. Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

    Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

  4. Albaraka Türk joins IFC’s global trade finance program

    Albaraka Türk joins IFC’s global trade finance program

  5. Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute

    Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza
Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute

Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute
MHP leader calls Demirtaş over peace process

MHP leader calls Demirtaş over peace process
37 injured in Çanakkale bus crash

37 injured in Çanakkale bus crash
Master of Anatolian pop, Edip Akbayram, dies at 75

Master of Anatolian pop, Edip Akbayram, dies at 75
Motorcycles involved in half of traffic accidents, minister warns

Motorcycles involved in half of traffic accidents, minister warns
Ministry implements sound barriers in two pilot cities

Ministry implements sound barriers in two pilot cities
WORLD Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees will be failure

Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has told British media that a ceasefire without security guarantees for his country would not bring a lasting end to Russia's invasion after allies called for a truce.
ECONOMY Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

With its outstanding growth figures in 2024, Kärcher Türkiye has outperformed other major markets in its region, securing the leadership position in Southern Europe, which also includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Greece.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿