Bahçeli calls for swift disarmament of PKK

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has called for the swift completion of PKK’s disarmament process, backing the government’s new initiative for what it has dubbed a "terror-free Türkiye."

"The bloody process should be completely over. The dark period should be closed, never to be reopened. Hopes should rise, and an atmosphere of peace should prevail," Bahçeli told MHP lawmakers on July 1 in a speech at parliament.

The government’s effort gained traction in recent months after lawmakers from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) were permitted to visit jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on the İmralı prison island. It led PKK to declare its intention to disband and disarm.

Some reports said the terror group could formally begin the process this month. Bahçeli, a key ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has emerged as a driving force behind the renewed effort.

"PKK’s disarmament process should be completed as soon as possible, and utmost care should be taken against provocations that are of a provocation nature and will lead to new conflicts that no one can handle," Bahçeli added.

When asked about a possible timeline, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Ömer Çelik told reporters the process has "reached a stage where it could happen in a matter of days."

Bahçeli praised the DEM Party’s recent political outreach, calling the moves "responsible and result oriented."

As part of the broader dialogue, DEM Party lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar met with Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on June 26. They are expected to meet with Erdoğan next week, followed by talks with Bahçeli and main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel.

Following the meetings, DEM Party officials said they hope to make a return visit to İmralı to continue discussions.