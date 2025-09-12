Bahçeli calls for Erdoğan to run again in 2028

Bahçeli calls for Erdoğan to run again in 2028

ANKARA
Bahçeli calls for Erdoğan to run again in 2028

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan should run in the next elections scheduled for 2028, pledging his party’s full support.

 

"I am in favor of our esteemed president continuing in his position, regardless of the circumstances. He should continue in 2028. If he considers running for president again, we, as the MHP, will give our full support," Bahçeli told daily Sabah in an interview published on Sept. 12.

 

Bahçeli, a key Erdoğan ally, praised the president’s leadership through the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt and its aftermath.

 

"There may be difficulties in social and economic matters, but these are not insurmountable," he said.

 

The MHP leader also called for the indictments of arrested mayors to be completed next month.

 

"If they are right, they should be acquitted, and if they are guilty, they should receive the necessary punishment. Indictments should be prepared within October, shared with the public and trials should begin," he said.

 

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was arrested and suspended on corruption charges in March, previously welcomed Bahçeli’s demand for a swift judicial process.

 

Bahçeli has also backed broadcasting the hearings on state broadcaster TRT.

 

"CHP officials are insisting on broadcasting them. We don't see any harm in it," he said on Sept. 12. "Let the Turkish people see everything. It would be better for the public to reach a conclusion regarding the developments before the judiciary, rather than having their minds overwhelmed by the debates of five speakers in the evening."

 

Turning to the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, Bahçeli addressed the dismissal of Ahmet Türk, a mayor from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

 

"He contributed to establishing dialogue with PKK to ensure peace and stability in Türkiye," Bahçeli said of Türk.

 

"In such a situation, Ahmet Türk should be reinstated. He should be reunited with his municipality. He will contribute to the development of a sense of brotherhood and peace."

 

Türk has twice before been removed from office and replaced by government trustees.

 

He also voiced support for Ahmet Özer, the former CHP mayor of Istanbul’s Esenyurt district, who was backed by the DEM Party in last year’s local elections.

 

"Similarly, Ahmet Özer... If Türkiye has entered a peace process, Ahmet Özer must be released. If there is corruption, he must also receive the necessary punishment. We must separate these two issues," Bahçeli said.

 

Özer, who faces charges of “tender rigging,” was earlier released in a separate case involving “membership in a terrorist organization” but remains in custody pending trial.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

    Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

  2. Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

    Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

  3. Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

    Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

  4. 7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

    7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

  5. British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

    British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye
Recommended
Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Toggs new fastback model T10F

Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F
Türkiye’s banana boom: Greenhouses drive rapid expansion

Türkiye’s banana boom: Greenhouses drive rapid expansion
New York court issues arrest warrant for collector of looted Anatolian statue

New York court issues arrest warrant for collector of looted Anatolian statue
Thracian city welcomes visitors to centuries-old, vibrant fair

Thracian city welcomes visitors to centuries-old, vibrant fair
Fidan calls for global action on Gaza genocide at Rome conference

Fidan calls for global action on 'Gaza genocide' at Rome conference
Türkiye, Armenia hold key talks to advance normalization

Türkiye, Armenia hold key talks to advance normalization
Erdoğan: Culture, art will shape ‘Century of Türkiye’

Erdoğan: Culture, art will shape ‘Century of Türkiye’
WORLD Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he was ready to sanction Moscow, but on the condition that all NATO allies agree to completely halt purchases of Russian oil and implement their own sanctions.
ECONOMY Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate, but warned inflation was still too high, amid growing concerns over an economic slowdown amid the Ukraine offensive.
SPORTS Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye on Friday cruised to an easy win over Greece 94-68 to move to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final.
﻿