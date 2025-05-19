Bahçeli calls for cross-party commission amid PKK exit

Bahçeli calls for cross-party commission amid PKK exit

ANKARA
Bahçeli calls for cross-party commission amid PKK exit

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has called for the formation of a parliamentary commission to steer the "process toward a terror-free Türkiye” following PKK's decision to dissolve itself.

“The most logical option is to establish a commission with the participation of political parties representing all segments of society,” Bahçeli said in a written statement.

He proposed that the body be named "The Strategy for a Terror-Free Türkiye in the New Century, National Unity and Solidarity Commission."

Bahçeli said the commission should determine a roadmap for the coming period and be chaired by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

He suggested it include 100 members, with at least one representative from each of the 16 political parties currently in parliament. The remaining seats would be allocated in proportion to the parliamentary representation. Each party would also appoint two experts to contribute to the commission’s work.

According to Bahçeli’s proposal, the commission would set its own procedures, make decisions by simple majority and submit proposals to relevant parliamentary commissions and the general assembly.

The call came amid a political debate over the implications of PKK’s dissolution announcement, which followed a congress held from May 5-7.

The terror group’s decision came months after Bahçeli suggested on Oct. 22 that jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan could speak in parliament if he condemned terrorism.

On the same day as Bahçeli’s statement, DEM Party lawmaker Pervin Buldan met with Öcalan in the pro-Kurdish party's fifth visit to the İmralı prison island off Istanbul since December.

Öcalan, through a message shared by the party, said there is a need for a "new agreement on brotherhood law." 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

    Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

  2. EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

    EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

  3. DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

    DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

  4. Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

    Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

  5. Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris

    Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris
Recommended
FM Fidan meets Serbian president in Belgrade

FM Fidan meets Serbian president in Belgrade
CHP leader joins youth march to urge democratic race

CHP leader joins youth march to urge democratic race
İmamoğlu officially notified of diploma annulment

İmamoğlu officially notified of diploma annulment
Terror-free Türkiye bid should be run by parliament: CHP

Terror-free Türkiye bid should be run by parliament: CHP
PKK set to announce historic decisions

PKK set to announce 'historic' decisions
Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law

Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law
WORLD EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

The EU decided to lift its economic sanctions on Syria to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country after over a decade of civil war, the bloc’s foreign policy chief announced Tuesday.

ECONOMY Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul ranks sixth among expat cities that offer the cheapest cost to relocate for the first six months, according to a report by Remitly, a digital remittance company.

SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿