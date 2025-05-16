Baghdad to host Arab summit on May 17

Baghdad to host Arab summit on May 17

BAGHDAD
Baghdad to host Arab summit on May 17

Arab foreign ministers have outlined the agenda for the 34th Arab League Summit set for May 17 in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, with Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, post-Assad Syria and reconstruction of Lebanon topping the agenda.

In his speech, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein emphasized Baghdad’s support for Syria’s stability and reaffirmed that Palestine remains the Arab world’s core issue. Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also criticized Israel over its attack on Gaza, warning that its ambitions go beyond Palestine and pose threats to Syria and Lebanon as well.

According to Iraqi Foreign Ministry sources, Israel's ongoing war on Gaza and post-Assad Syria are expected to feature prominently in the summit's final communique.

The Syrian presidency this week announced that President Ahmad al-Sharaa will not attend the upcoming Arab League summit, with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani to represent Damascus at the event.

Sharaa, whose Islamist group spearheaded the offensive that toppled Syria's longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, was imprisoned for years in Iraq on charges of belonging to Al-Qaida following the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.

Several powerful Iraqi politicians had voiced opposition to Sharaa's planned visit to Iraq. They include former prime minister Nuri al-Maliki, a leading member of Iraq's main pro-Iran coalition that holds a parliamentary majority.

 

Baghdad , arab countries,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

    Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

  2. Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

    Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

  3. Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site

    Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site

  4. Britain’s MI5 lets public in for first time

    Britain’s MI5 lets public in for first time

  5. Ibrahim Maalouf opens Antalya Akra Jazz Festival with Levantine flare

    Ibrahim Maalouf opens Antalya Akra Jazz Festival with Levantine flare
Recommended
Trump blasts Supreme Court over block on deportations

Trump blasts Supreme Court over block on deportations
Nine killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine after talks

Nine killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine after talks
Rescuers say 100 dead as Israel launches fresh Gaza offensive

Rescuers say 100 dead as Israel launches fresh Gaza offensive
UN rights chief warns of ethnic cleansing in Gaza

UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza
Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk

Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk
Greece implements new measures on Santorini

Greece implements new measures on Santorini
WORLD Trump blasts Supreme Court over block on deportations

Trump blasts Supreme Court over block on deportations

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out Friday at the Supreme Court after it blocked his bid to resume deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members, saying the justices are "not allowing me to do what I was elected to do."
ECONOMY Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye has secured a spot among the world’s top 10 countries for international student education, the Trade Ministry announced.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿