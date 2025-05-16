Baghdad to host Arab summit on May 17

BAGHDAD

Arab foreign ministers have outlined the agenda for the 34th Arab League Summit set for May 17 in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, with Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, post-Assad Syria and reconstruction of Lebanon topping the agenda.

In his speech, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein emphasized Baghdad’s support for Syria’s stability and reaffirmed that Palestine remains the Arab world’s core issue. Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also criticized Israel over its attack on Gaza, warning that its ambitions go beyond Palestine and pose threats to Syria and Lebanon as well.

According to Iraqi Foreign Ministry sources, Israel's ongoing war on Gaza and post-Assad Syria are expected to feature prominently in the summit's final communique.

The Syrian presidency this week announced that President Ahmad al-Sharaa will not attend the upcoming Arab League summit, with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani to represent Damascus at the event.

Sharaa, whose Islamist group spearheaded the offensive that toppled Syria's longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, was imprisoned for years in Iraq on charges of belonging to Al-Qaida following the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.

Several powerful Iraqi politicians had voiced opposition to Sharaa's planned visit to Iraq. They include former prime minister Nuri al-Maliki, a leading member of Iraq's main pro-Iran coalition that holds a parliamentary majority.