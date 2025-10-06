Bacteria found in ready-to-eat foods, study warns

Bacteria found in ready-to-eat foods, study warns

ANKARA
Bacteria found in ready-to-eat foods, study warns

A new study by Türkiye’s meat institution has revealed the presence of Staphylococcus aureus, a bacterium known to cause food poisoning, in several ready-to-eat products sold in supermarkets.

 

Published in the Meat and Milk Board’s journal, the research examined a range of items from hypermarkets, including chicken döner, fried meatballs, traditional milk pudding and cream cakes.

 

According to the findings, the bacterium was detected in 5 percent of chicken döner, chicken salad and fried meatball. It appeared in 20 percent of cream cakes.

 

No contamination was found in Russian or Italian salad samples.

 

The study emphasized that the results pose a serious public health concern and highlighted the need for strict hygiene controls in food businesses.

 

Meanwhile, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry continues its nationwide inspections against unsafe and adulterated products, conducting more than 900,000 food safety checks so far this year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudans Darfur

ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudan's Darfur
LATEST NEWS

  1. ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudan's Darfur

    ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudan's Darfur

  2. EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas

    EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas

  3. Indirect talks on ending Gaza war begin in Egypt

    Indirect talks on ending Gaza war begin in Egypt

  4. Türkiye seeks faster resolution of prolonged trials

    Türkiye seeks faster resolution of prolonged trials

  5. Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods

    Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods
Recommended
Türkiye seeks faster resolution of prolonged trials

Türkiye seeks faster resolution of prolonged trials
Over 20 detained in Istanbul Gold Refinery investigation

Over 20 detained in Istanbul Gold Refinery investigation
Türkiye aims for full energy independence, Erdoğan says

Türkiye aims for full energy independence, Erdoğan says
Erdoğan to attend Turkic States’ summit in Azerbaijan

Erdoğan to attend Turkic States’ summit in Azerbaijan
Ankara working to bring 14 activists from Israel via Jordan

Ankara working to bring 14 activists from Israel via Jordan
Türkiye declares Wednesdays as ‘Cinema Day’

Türkiye declares Wednesdays as ‘Cinema Day’
Receding Kayseri dam waters uncover four lost settlements

Receding Kayseri dam waters uncover four lost settlements
WORLD ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudans Darfur

ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudan's Darfur

The International Criminal Court on Oct. 6 convicted a leader of the feared Janjaweed militia of playing a leading role in a campaign of atrocities committed in the Sudanese region of Darfur more than 20 years ago — including ordering mass executions and bludgeoning two prisoners to death with an ax.
ECONOMY Auto market gears up for strongest final quarter on record

Auto market gears up for strongest final quarter on record

Türkiye’s automotive market, which has been breaking records despite challenging financial conditions, is preparing for what industry executives describe as the strongest final quarter in recent years.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿