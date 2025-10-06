Bacteria found in ready-to-eat foods, study warns

ANKARA

A new study by Türkiye’s meat institution has revealed the presence of Staphylococcus aureus, a bacterium known to cause food poisoning, in several ready-to-eat products sold in supermarkets.

Published in the Meat and Milk Board’s journal, the research examined a range of items from hypermarkets, including chicken döner, fried meatballs, traditional milk pudding and cream cakes.

According to the findings, the bacterium was detected in 5 percent of chicken döner, chicken salad and fried meatball. It appeared in 20 percent of cream cakes.

No contamination was found in Russian or Italian salad samples.

The study emphasized that the results pose a serious public health concern and highlighted the need for strict hygiene controls in food businesses.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry continues its nationwide inspections against unsafe and adulterated products, conducting more than 900,000 food safety checks so far this year.