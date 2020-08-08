Baby’s back: New ’Dirty Dancing’ movie confirmed

  • August 08 2020 10:33:00

Baby’s back: New ’Dirty Dancing’ movie confirmed

LOS ANGELES- Agence France-Presse
Baby’s back: New ’Dirty Dancing’ movie confirmed

A new "Dirty Dancing" movie is in development, with Jennifer Grey expected to reprise her iconic role as Frances "Baby" Houseman after more than three decades.

The original 1987 romantic smash hit about a teenage girl who falls for her summer camp dance instructor propelled Grey and co-star Patrick Swayze to global fame.

Its climactic scene in which Swayze vows "Nobody puts Baby in the corner" before capping a dance routine by lifting Grey above his head has entered movie folklore.

Grey will star in and executive produce the new movie, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in an earnings call on Aug. 6.

"It will be exactly the kind of romantic nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest selling library title in the company’s history," he said.

"Dirty Dancing" - a low-budget movie which went on to gross over $210 million worldwide - has already spawned a prequel, 2004’s "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights."

Feltheimer joked that the new film was "one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood."

But no plot details were revealed, and it is not known if the movie will be a direct sequel.
Swayze died of pancreatic cancer in 2009 aged 57.

The original movie won an Oscar for the song "(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life."

The new film will be directed by Jonathan Levine ("Warm Bodies.")

MOST POPULAR

  1. Central Bank acts swiftly to make lira more attractive

    Central Bank acts swiftly to make lira more attractive

  2. Turkey enters a tough new period  

    Turkey enters a tough new period  

  3. Erdoğan announces resumption of Turkey energy search in eastern Med

    Erdoğan announces resumption of Turkey energy search in eastern Med

  4. Only heir of Turkey’s ‘queen of brothels’ dies

    Only heir of Turkey’s ‘queen of brothels’ dies

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,813 as daily cases increase by 1,185

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,813 as daily cases increase by 1,185
Recommended
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to film his movie in Turkey

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to film his movie in Turkey
Face masks replace threads on wish trees on Istanbul island

Face masks replace threads on wish trees on Istanbul island
Lake Hazar in Turkey’s east attracts holidaymakers

Lake Hazar in Turkey’s east attracts holidaymakers

Over half of long-awaited Istanbul cultural center done

Over half of long-awaited Istanbul cultural center done
Beethovens 5th plays at Montreal airport drive-in

Beethoven's 5th plays at Montreal airport 'drive-in'

AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks

AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks
WORLD Virus aid talks collapse in US

Virus aid talks collapse in US

A last-ditch effort by Democrats to revive Capitol Hill talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money collapsed in disappointment at week’s end, making it increasingly likely that Washington gridlock will mean more hardship for millions of people who are losing enhanced jobless benefits and further damage for an economy pummeled by the still-raging coronavirus.
ECONOMY Turkish firm enters worlds leading cybersecurity list

Turkish firm enters world's leading cybersecurity list

Turkish tech firm Kron on Aug. 6 was listed as a leader in the field of cybersecurity, according to the latest report of a major international research and advisory company.
SPORTS Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

European football's governing body said on Aug. 7 that Turkish football club Galatasaray complied with financial targets for last season. 