Azerbaijani businessman remanded over FETÖ links

  • March 17 2020 12:20:50

Azerbaijani businessman remanded over FETÖ links

ISTANBUL
Azerbaijani businessman remanded over FETÖ links

A businessman of Azerbaijani origin was remanded into custody by an Istanbul court for having links with the FETÖ, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on March 17.

Mubariz Mansimov Gurbanoğlu and his company's director Nuray Nurcihan Perker were detained by the financial crimes police team as part of an investigation carried out by prosecutors in Istanbul.

Following the interrogation, Gurbanoğlu and Perker were referred to the court for arrest.

The court ruled to arrest the businessman for being linked to FETÖ, the group responsible for 2016's failed coup in Turkey.

Perker, meanwhile, was released on bail.

Earlier, an Istanbul penal court issued a search and detention warrant for the suspects under the investigation launched on charges of "being a member to an armed terrorist organization."

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms 47th coronavirus case

    Turkey confirms 47th coronavirus case

  2. Turkey and the race against COVID-19

    Turkey and the race against COVID-19

  3. Turkey to unveil economic measures against coronavirus

    Turkey to unveil economic measures against coronavirus

  4. Scent of cologne now guards against virus

    Scent of cologne now guards against virus

  5. A sad letter from Italy

    A sad letter from Italy
Recommended
Police seize 50 kg of marijuana in southern Turkey

Police seize 50 kg of marijuana in southern Turkey
Ankara university hospital takes intensive measures to combat virus

Ankara university hospital takes intensive measures to combat virus
Istanbul’s traffic congestion eases amid virus outbreak

Istanbul’s traffic congestion eases amid virus outbreak
Local people run search and rescue team in Turkey’s Kayseri

Local people run search and rescue team in Turkey’s Kayseri
Turkey, Germany, France and UK to discuss migration crisis

Turkey, Germany, France and UK to discuss migration crisis
Over 3,600 Turks set to return from Europe

Over 3,600 Turks set to return from Europe
WORLD Dress codes and dancing: Sudan sees culture thaw after Bashir

Dress codes and dancing: Sudan sees culture thaw after Bashir

In Sudan's capital Khartoum, a hip-hop producer who had his equipment seized during anti-government protests last year is now free to mix tracks in his studio.

ECONOMY Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $123.6 bln

Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $123.6 bln

Turkey's Central Bank on March 17 reported that the country's short-term external debt stock totaled $123.6 billion as of end-January.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Playing in an empty stadium, Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw by Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig amid calls for the league to be suspended due to the global pandemic coronavirus.