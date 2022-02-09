Azerbaijan to host Teknofest this May

  • February 09 2022 07:00:00

Teknofest, one of the world’s biggest aviation, space and technology festivals, will hold its first edition abroad in the Azerbaijani capital Baku in May.

The four-day event that is scheduled to take place between May 26 and May 29 will feature 10 technology competitions in fields such as rockets, agriculture, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The introductory meeting of this year’s edition was attended by many officials, including Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s digital development minister, Turkish drone magnate Baykar’s General Manager and T3 Chairperson Haluk Bayraktar, Baykar CTO Selçuk Bayraktar and high-ranking Turkish officials.

At the Baku event, companies and entrepreneurs will showcase their products and technical solutions.

The festival will include aerobatic flight shows from the Azerbaijani Air Force, the Turkish Air Force Turkish Stars and Solo Turk, a vertical wind tunnel, water attractions, flight simulators, and robots.

2021 saw Azerbaijan take part in Turkey’s Teknofest for the first time with 11 local companies and startups.

Turkish Teknofest is held in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years and other Turkish cities in even years.

This year, the event will be held in the Black Sea province of Samsun between Aug. 30 and Sept. 4.

WORLD Union says Starbucks fired organizing committee at US store

Union says Starbucks fired organizing committee at US store
