Azerbaijan to hold booster shot trials for Turkovac

  • March 09 2022 07:00:00

Azerbaijan to hold booster shot trials for Turkovac

ISTANBUL
Azerbaijan to hold booster shot trials for Turkovac

Phase 3 trials for the booster shots of Turkovac, Turkey’s locally developed vaccine against COVID-19, will be conducted in Azerbaijan, the Turkish Health Ministry has announced.

Under the clinical trials, which will be conducted jointly by the Health Institutes of Turkey (TÜSEB) and the Baku Health Center, Azerbaijani citizens, who have already received two doses of an inactivated vaccine, will be given a dose of Turkovac. People aged between 18 and 59 will take part in the trials.

A delegation from Turkey, including Professor Erhan Akdoğan, the head of TÜSEB and Professor Ateş Kara, the head of the Vaccine Institute of Turkey, will travel to Baku and the protocol regarding phase 3 trials will be signed on March 9, following which tests will commence.

Turkey is among the nine countries in the world that developed its own vaccine against coronavirus. The country rolled out the inactivated shot Turkovac, following regulatory approvals from local authorities for emergency use, in its inoculation drive in late December last year.

It is also giving the mRNA vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and the Chinese company Sinovac’s inactivated shot to its citizens.

Since it launched its inoculation program in January last year, Turkey has administered more than 146 million doses of the vaccine. Over 27 million people have been given a third dose, while around 53 million people, or 85 percent of the population aged 18 and above, have been double jabbed. Close to 58 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Trial,

WORLD UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality

UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality
MOST POPULAR

  1. Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

    Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

  2. Turkish town being relocated for 7th time in its history

    Turkish town being relocated for 7th time in its history

  3. Stork visits old fisherman friend for 11th year running

    Stork visits old fisherman friend for 11th year running

  4. Erdoğan vows to continue high-level diplomacy to stop Ukraine war

    Erdoğan vows to continue high-level diplomacy to stop Ukraine war

  5. Weekly incidence rates rise in Istanbul, Ankara

    Weekly incidence rates rise in Istanbul, Ankara
Recommended
Turkey to land unmanned rover on moon by 2029: Top official

Turkey to land unmanned rover on moon by 2029: Top official
Hotels host 815 homeless people in Istanbul ahead of heavy snow

Hotels host 815 homeless people in Istanbul ahead of heavy snow
Turkey aims to boost gastronomy tourism: Minister

Turkey aims to boost gastronomy tourism: Minister
Turkish health teams helping with relief efforts at Ukrainian border

Turkish health teams helping with relief efforts at Ukrainian border
Erdoğan vows to continue high-level diplomacy to stop Ukraine war

Erdoğan vows to continue high-level diplomacy to stop Ukraine war
CHP leader pledges to reinstate Istanbul Convention

CHP leader pledges to reinstate Istanbul Convention
WORLD UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality

UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality

After two years the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over and could be prolonged further due to "scandalously unequal" vaccine distribution, the UN secretary-general warned on March 9. 
ECONOMY German industrial output up but conflict darkens outlook

German industrial output up but conflict darkens outlook

German industrial production rose again in January, official figures showed yesterday, but the positive picture was likely to be upended by the impact of the war in Ukraine.
SPORTS 10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor was held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Fenerbahçe on March 6, leaving behind a tough away game as the season’s end fast approaches.