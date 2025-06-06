Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

BAKU

Azerbaijan plans to export up to 1 gigawatt of renewable electricity to Türkiye through the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, marking an important step in its growing green energy efforts.

While already a major oil and gas energy supplier, Azerbaijan aims to reach 6.5 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, which would make up over 35 percent of its total electricity production.

“Nakhchivan is the region with the best solar radiation in Azerbaijan. Wind potential is also good. Nakhchivan's electricity potential from renewable energy is estimated at approximately 6 gigawatts. It may be possible to export 1 gigawatt of this to Türkiye,” Azerbaijan Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov told Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.

Soltanov confirmed that Türkiye is currently the top country for Azerbaijan’s electricity exports.

He also mentioned a 330-kilovolt substation being built in the Azerbaijani city of Jabrayil, calling it “the final link in connecting Nakhchivan with the mainland of the country.”

“This line will be connected to Nakhchivan through the Zangezur Corridor or the Aras Corridor, or through both routes. Thus, both Nakhchivan's energy security will be ensured and the amount of energy we can transmit to Türkiye through Nakhchivan will increase,” Soltanov explained.

He added that Azerbaijan and Türkiye’s electrical systems differ technically.

“Türkiye's system is synchronized with the European Union, while Azerbaijan's system is synchronized with Russia. Therefore, converter stations need to be built. Feasibility studies are being conducted on this matter.”

Currently, electricity is transmitted via Georgia, with small exports to European countries through Türkiye in recent years. The new plan will send electricity generated in both Nakhchivan and mainland Azerbaijan through Nakhchivan.