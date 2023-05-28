Azerbaijan marks 105th Independence Day

ANKARA

Alamy Photo

Azerbaijan marked Independence Day on May 28, the 105th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic.

On May 28, 1918, the Azerbaijani National Council declared the independent Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, also known as the Azerbaijan People’s Republic.

A historic meeting on that day in the Georgian capital Tbilisi adopted the six-article Declaration of Independence of Azerbaijan, making Azerbaijan the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim east.

Until 2021, it was celebrated as Republic Day, and then it was renamed as Independence Day in October 2021.

This year, the country hosted a series of official ceremonies and colorful celebrations.

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev attended a number of events in the Lachin region.

“It is a double holiday today because natives of Lachin have returned to their hometown after a long break, and I want to congratulate both you and the entire Azerbaijani people on this occasion,” said Aliyev in his meeting with Lachin residents.

“The fact that we organized this meeting on May 28 carries great symbolic meaning. Today, the independent state of Azerbaijan has significantly strengthened its global standing. At the same time, the independent state of Azerbaijan is capable of achieving any result today,” he expressed.

Noting that the country has increased its political power, Aliyev pointed out Azerbaijan is a country reckoned with today.

“At least in matters of regional security and development, no initiative can be implemented without Azerbaijan’s consent.”

In the meantime, many foreign leaders also congratulated the Azerbaijan special day.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a message to congratulate the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of their Independence Day.

“On the occasion of their Independence Day, I congratulate our brother Azerbaijan, with whom we are always side by side, shoulder to shoulder, under the motto of ‘one nation, two states,’ and I respectfully and mercifully commemorate our heroes who became martyrs in the name of independence,” Erdoğan said in a tweet, also sharing flags of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also issued a message saying, “Always together both in sorrow and joy. One nation, two states! I congratulate Azerbaijan on their Independence Day.”

Çavuşoğlu also released a video of some celebrations in Türkiye, including the projecting of the Azerbaijani flag on some Turkish landmark structures such as the Galata Tower in Istanbul.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent greetings to Aliyev. “Your country has scored impressive achievements in the economy and social sphere. Azerbaijan enjoys well-deserved authority in the global arena, and plays a proactive role in resolving many important issues on the international agenda.”



U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was also among the leaders marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on their Independence Day. We value our continued cooperation with Azerbaijan for the development of our shared bilateral priorities,” Blinken said in a written statement.

“I reaffirm the support of the United States for the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and I look forward to the deepening of U.S.-Azerbaijan relations in the coming years.”