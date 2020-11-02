Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

  • November 02 2020 10:49:00

Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

BAKU- Anadolu Agency
Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet, according to the country's Defense Ministry on Nov. 2, the third Su-25 to be downed in the last four days.

In a statement, the ministry said the Su-25 attack aircraft had launched airstrikes on Azerbaijani positions in the Zangilan region on Sunday when it was shot down.

Since clashes erupted on Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10.

While world powers have called for a sustainable cease-fire, Turkey has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

Multiple U.N. resolutions also call for the withdrawal of the invading forces.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Destroyed buildings in İzmir not earthquake resistant, reports show

    Destroyed buildings in İzmir not earthquake resistant, reports show

  2. Two children rescued from rubble days after İzmir quake

    Two children rescued from rubble days after İzmir quake

  3. Striking blue moon images from across Turkey

    Striking blue moon images from across Turkey

  4. Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

    Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

  5. Quake death toll rises to 83 in İzmir as rescuers race to find survivors

    Quake death toll rises to 83 in İzmir as rescuers race to find survivors
Recommended
Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in Quebec

Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in Quebec
On last day, Trump and Biden scour battleground states for votes

On last day, Trump and Biden scour battleground states for votes
Europe imposes new virus curbs as exasperation, anger grows

Europe imposes new virus curbs as exasperation, anger grows
China starts once-a-decade census of worlds largest population

China starts once-a-decade census of world's largest population
Trump launches final battleground pitch; Biden focuses on PA

Trump launches final battleground pitch; Biden focuses on PA
Greek Orthodox priest shot and wounded at church in France

Greek Orthodox priest shot and wounded at church in France
WORLD Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet, according to the country's Defense Ministry on Nov. 2, the third Su-25 to be downed in the last four days.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank to cut to zero borrowing limits of lenders

Turkish Central Bank to cut to zero borrowing limits of lenders

As part of tightening steps taken under liquidity management, the Turkish Central Bank will reduce to zero borrowing limits of lenders at the Interbank Money Market.

SPORTS Beşiktaş defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş beat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 for the second consecutive league win on Nov. 1. 