Azerbaijan detains six linked with FETÖ

BAKU
Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry has announced the detention of six individuals, including Gubad Ibadoglu, the founding chair of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Party, in connection with an ongoing investigation against FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the operation was carried out based on information received from the Turkish Interior Ministry, which indicated that people affiliated with FETÖ were operating within Azerbaijan's borders.

One of the five individuals taken into custody during the operation provided testimony linking them to Ibadoglu, prompting authorities to conduct a search of his office. During the search, investigators reportedly discovered crucial documents related to the case, leading to his subsequent detention.

Among the other detainees, evidence revealed that they had been involved in promoting FETÖ propaganda for an extended period through various education and training centers, allegedly recruiting young individuals into the organization, local media reported.

As part of the operation, multiple searches were conducted at FETÖ offices, printing houses, training centers, dormitory centers and the addresses of the detainees. These searches yielded some findings, including financial statements of the organization, action plans, radical religious documents promoting FETÖ ideas, computers, electronic memory devices, bank cards, a considerable sum of counterfeit money and firearms, reports said.

