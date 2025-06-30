Azerbaijan cancels Russian events over deaths of nationals

Azerbaijan cancels Russian events over deaths of nationals

BAKU
Azerbaijan cancels Russian events over deaths of nationals

Azerbaijan has canceled all cultural events planned by Russian state and private institutions in protest over the deaths of two Azerbaijanis after police raids in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, Azerbaijani officials have said.

Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry wrote on X that concerts, exhibitions, festivals and performances were canceled on account of “the demonstrative targeted and extrajudicial killings and acts of violence committed by Russian law enforcement agencies against Azerbaijanis on ethnic grounds in Yekaterinburg.”

According to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Russian law enforcement raided homes of Azerbaijani residents in the industrial city in Russia’s Ural Mountains on June 27. Two Azerbaijanis were killed, along with several others seriously injured and nine detained.

The ministry on June 29 summoned the Russian Embassy’s chargé d’affaires in Baku, Pyotr Volokovykh, demanding a full investigation and prosecution of those responsible.

The Azerbaijani government also announced the cancellation of a planned visit by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes annual inflation slows to 35% in June, beating expectations

Türkiye's annual inflation slows to 35% in June, beating expectations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's annual inflation slows to 35% in June, beating expectations

    Türkiye's annual inflation slows to 35% in June, beating expectations

  2. 63 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on school, aid seekers in Gaza

    63 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on school, aid seekers in Gaza

  3. First Lady urges stronger Gaza support in Vatican meeting

    First Lady urges stronger Gaza support in Vatican meeting

  4. 14 Israeli ministers call on Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank

    14 Israeli ministers call on Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank

  5. Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

    Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks
Recommended
63 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on school, aid seekers in Gaza

63 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on school, aid seekers in Gaza
14 Israeli ministers call on Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank

14 Israeli ministers call on Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza

Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza
Iran suspends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Iran suspends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
EU unveils long-delayed 2040 climate target

EU unveils long-delayed 2040 climate target
Two dead in Spain fire as heatwave scorches Europe

Two dead in Spain fire as heatwave scorches Europe
Dalai Lama says he will have successor after his death

Dalai Lama says he will have successor after his death
WORLD 63 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on school, aid seekers in Gaza

63 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on school, aid seekers in Gaza

At least 63 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured early Thursday in a series of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian sources.

ECONOMY Türkiyes annual inflation slows to 35% in June, beating expectations

Türkiye's annual inflation slows to 35% in June, beating expectations

Türkiye's annual inflation was at 35.05 percent in June, down from 35.41 percent in May, below market estimates, official figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed Thursday.

SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿