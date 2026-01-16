Azerbaijan begins supplying natural gas to Austria, Germany

Azerbaijan’s state oil and gas company SOCAR on Jan. 16 said that it began this month the supply of natural gas to Austria and Germany via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

A statement by the company said that it entered “another important stage” in Azerbaijani gas exports by selling significant volumes to the markets of Southern and Central Europe, which it said will be transported via the TAP.

“Thus, starting from January 2026, Azerbaijani gas is being supplied, among others, to the buyers from Austria and Germany,” the statement said.

It said the supply of gas to Austria and Germany via Italy “further expands the geographical reach of Azerbaijani gas in Europe,” raising the total number of countries buying Azerbaijani gas to 16.

“SOCAR … continues to consistently expand its gas marketing activities across Europe and the Middle East, to broaden its portfolio of cooperation with buyers from various countries, and to further strengthen Azerbaijan’s position as a reliable energy supplier,” it added.

Azerbaijan already supplies natural gas to Türkiye, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Ukraine and Syria.

In June 2025, Germany's state-owned energy company Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE) signed a 10-year natural gas purchase agreement with SOCAR.

