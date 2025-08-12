Azerbaijan, Armenia share text of initialed peace deal

Azerbaijan, Armenia share text of initialed peace deal

BAKU
Azerbaijan, Armenia share text of initialed peace deal

Azerbaijan and Armenia have shared the text of the peace agreement they initialed on Aug. 8 amid a trilateral summit with the U.S. in Washington.

According to the 17-point document shared by their foreign ministries, both countries recognized the borders of the Azerbaijani and Armenian republics in the former Soviet Union as the boundary between the two states.

Both Baku and Yerevan confirmed that they do not have any territorial claims against one another and will not raise such claims in the future, the document noted.

It said that the two sides will refrain from using or threatening to use force against each other’s territorial integrity or political independence, and from interfering in each other's internal affairs.

It further said that both countries will establish diplomatic ties once they exchange “instruments of ratification,” and conduct negotiations to delimit and demarcate their border.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed not to deploy any third-party forces along their border, it added.

The document also said both countries agreed to establish a bilateral commission to oversee the implementation of the peace deal and withdraw mutual claims in international courts within a month after the deal enters into force, among other matters.

The deal will enter into force "after the exchange of instruments notifying about the completion of the internal procedures in line with the national legislations of the parties," it added.

The Azerbaijani side separately noted in a corresponding statement that a draft decision by the OSCE Ministerial Council on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Group was circulated among its member states on Aug. 11, where it said, they have been called for "the support of necessary procedures with the view of its adoption."

The peace agreement between the two countries was initialed on Aug. 8 by their foreign ministers amid a trilateral summit between Azerbaijani President İlhan Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House.

 

aggrement,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

    Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

  2. Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

    Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

  3. European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

    European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

  4. Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

    Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

  5. AKP to mark 24th anniversary with unity-themed event

    AKP to mark 24th anniversary with unity-themed event
Recommended
Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine
European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran
Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts
European satellite to step up monitoring of extreme weather

European satellite to step up monitoring of extreme weather
Mexico transfers 26 wanted fugitives to US

Mexico transfers 26 wanted fugitives to US
Hamas says Israel making aggressive incursions into Gaza City

Hamas says Israel making 'aggressive' incursions into Gaza City
South Korean party HQ raided after ex-first lady arrested

South Korean party HQ raided after ex-first lady arrested
WORLD Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday hailed a "very good call" with Donald Trump and leaders of Ukraine and European countries, two days before the US president's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims to rise to nuclear league, says energy minister

Türkiye aims to rise to nuclear league, says energy minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated that efforts are underway to end Türkiye's energy dependence, with the goal of elevating the country to the nuclear league.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿