Aykut Kocaman set for Medipol Başakşehir manager post

  • January 31 2021 10:09:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Following Okan Buruk’s exit, Medipol Başakşehir has reached an “agreement in principle” for Aykut Kocaman to take over as manager, the club said on Jan. 31.

Details of the 55-year-old Turkish manager’s deal will be disclosed on Feb. 1, the reigning Süper Lig champions said on Twitter.

Başakşehir parted ways with Buruk, who led the club to its first-ever Süper Lig title last year, on Jan. 29.

Kocaman, an experienced manager, won the 2011 Süper Lig with Fenerbahçe.

He last coached Süper Lig side Ittifak Holding Konyaspor but left the club in Feb. 2020.

