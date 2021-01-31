Aykut Kocaman set for Medipol Başakşehir manager post

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Following Okan Buruk’s exit, Medipol Başakşehir has reached an “agreement in principle” for Aykut Kocaman to take over as manager, the club said on Jan. 31.

Details of the 55-year-old Turkish manager’s deal will be disclosed on Feb. 1, the reigning Süper Lig champions said on Twitter.

Başakşehir parted ways with Buruk, who led the club to its first-ever Süper Lig title last year, on Jan. 29.

Kocaman, an experienced manager, won the 2011 Süper Lig with Fenerbahçe.

He last coached Süper Lig side Ittifak Holding Konyaspor but left the club in Feb. 2020.