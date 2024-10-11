Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum

ANTALYA
The award-winning films at the Antalya Film Forum, the co-production and project development platform of the 61st International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, have been announced.

According to a statement by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, 19 projects that participated in the Antalya Film Forum were evaluated for the awards.

Following the jury's assessment, the Long Feature Fiction Film Pitching Platform awards went to “Ölü Arının İğnesi” (Dead Bee’s Sting) directed by Aydın Orak and “Kırk Gün Kırk Gece” (Forty Days Forty Nights) directed by Soner Yıldırım.

The WOB Studio-Studio Use Support award was given to "Üç Kızın Hikayesi” (The Story of Three Girls) directed by Nursen Çetin Köreken, while the Rollar-Technical Equipment Support award went to Orak’s “Ölü Arının İğnesi.”

In the Long Feature Fiction Film Work in Progress Platform category, the award was given to "Memento Non Mori" directed by Şeyhmus Altın, with a special jury prize going to “Günyüzü” (Daylight) directed by Banu Sıvacı.

The Chantier Distribution Award and the TAMTAM-Color Suit Finishing Support Award were both presented to the film “Memento Non Mori.” The Documentary Film Work in Progress Platform award went to “32 Metre” (32 Meters) directed by Morteza Atabaki.

In the Short Series Pitching Platform category, the Project Development Support Award and the BKM Mutfak-Script and Playwriting Workshop Award were given to "Keko" directed by Salih Toprak. The Sümer Tilmaç Antalya Screenplay Support Fund Pitching Platform award and the Antalya Film Crew-Production Consultancy Support Award were granted to “Mutlu Bir Yuva” (A Happy Home) written by Nazlı Elif Durlu.

