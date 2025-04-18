Award-winning Van cat gives birth to 5 kittens

VAN

“Su,” one of the Van cats under protection at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University’s (YYÜ) Van Cat Research and Application Center and the winner of an international competition, has given birth to five kittens.

Thanks to the works at the Van Cat Research and Application Center, established within the university, the Van cat breed continues to be preserved.

With the start of the first round of births this year, 42 Van cats have delivered a total of 66 kittens at the center, where new litters are raised every year.

Su, who won first place at the “International Happy Cats Beauty Contest,” held in Istanbul on Nov. 3, 2019, has also given birth to five kittens.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Van YYÜ Rector Professor Hamdullah Şevli stated that significant efforts are being made to preserve the protected breed of Van cats at the center.

Emphasizing their commitment to the values and culture of the region, Şevli said:

“The Van cat is known not only throughout Van and Türkiye, but also around the world. Its fame is global. As a result, many foreign tourists visit our cats. Our cats have won various awards in international and national beauty competitions. We already knew Van cats were beautiful, but these contests officially confirmed it. This particular cat is five years old and gave birth to three kittens last year. This year, she gave birth to five kittens, all of them adorable. Their vaccinations, care, treatments and health checks are all carried out by our center.”

The head of the center, Professor Abdullah Kaya, also said the first round of births had been completed.

He noted that 42 cats gave birth, adding, “A total of 66 white Van kittens were born. Among the mothers are cats that have won awards in competitions. One of them is ‘Su,’ who was crowned world champion at the International Happy Cats Beauty Contest held in Istanbul in 2019. She gave birth again this year — five purebred Van cats.”