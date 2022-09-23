Aviation chiefs warn of prolonged ticket price pain

Aviation chiefs warn of prolonged ticket price pain

DOHA
Aviation chiefs warn of prolonged ticket price pain

Aviation industry leaders have warned that travellers must brace for even higher ticket prices as the sector battles fallout from the COVID pandemic, high oil prices and conflict fears.    

International Air Transport Association (IATA) director general Willie Walsh also said that airlines’ recovery would be delayed if China maintains its coronavirus travel clampdown into 2023.    

The IATA head and Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker said travellers around the world could expect more price pain in coming months because of higher fuel prices added to crippling losses from the past two years.    

There was “little optimism” in the industry, Walsh told a news conference on the sidelines of an IATA meeting.    

Walsh said that “the bottom line” is that if jet fuel prices keep going up “the only choice for companies is to have that reflected in ticket prices”.    

“The price is so volatile,” he added. The IATA head and Qatar Airways chief said the ticket pressures would extend into 2023 and beyond.    

IATA says airlines posted losses of $180 billion in 2020 and 2021 and expects another $9.7 billion in losses this year.    

Baker, whose company this year recorded $1.5 billion in profit, slammed governments for “misleading” the public about the environmental damage of flying.    

He said restrictions on airlines such as moves in many European countries to end flights of less than 500 kilometers, was also adding to costs.    

Baker said that if the cost of newer environmentally friendly fuels was higher then that would also be added to ticket pressures.    

Both said any reopening of China’s frontiers would play a key role in the aviation industry’s recovery.    

China had a “very important place” in international travel figures, said Walsh.    

“If in 2023 China remains closed then it clearly will have an impact on the strength of the overall recovery,” he said.

TÜRKIYE CHP leader to pay visit to US in October

CHP leader to pay visit to US in October
MOST POPULAR

  1. European supermarkets turning to Türkiye for food supplies

    European supermarkets turning to Türkiye for food supplies

  2. Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

    Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

  3. Some 12 caught in assassination of Serbian gang leader

    Some 12 caught in assassination of Serbian gang leader

  4. Aviation chiefs warn of prolonged ticket price pain

    Aviation chiefs warn of prolonged ticket price pain

  5. Contact lenses to replace screens: Experts

    Contact lenses to replace screens: Experts
Recommended
Europe throws billions at energy crisis

Europe throws billions at energy crisis
Consumer confidence improves slightly

Consumer confidence improves slightly
European supermarkets turning to Türkiye for food supplies

European supermarkets turning to Türkiye for food supplies
Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister
Türkiye cuts interest rate for second month

Türkiye cuts interest rate for second month

UK four-day working week trial largely positive: data

UK four-day working week trial largely positive: data
WORLD Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women

Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women

A court in northern China sentenced one man to 24 years in jail Friday for his role in a vicious attack on four women, as well as other crimes including robbery and opening an illegal gambling ring.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

Türkiye’s gas storage is almost full and there is no problem regarding energy production, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.