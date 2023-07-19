Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

ISTANBUL
Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

The average home-sale price in Türkiye climbed to 2.54 million Turkish Liras ($96,359) in June, according to data by Endeksa, which collects data on the real estate market.

Home prices climbed by 110 percent year-on-year to 19,653 liras/square meter.

In May, the average sale price was 2.45 million liras.

In Istanbul, the country’s largest city by population, the average home price was 3.96 million liras last month, up from 3.56 million liras in May.

In Ankara, the average price was 2 million liras. The country’s capital experienced an influx of people from the southern provinces hit by the devastating earthquakes in early February, which probably played a role in the 123 percent year-on-year increase in property prices.

In the Mediterranean province of Antalya, where foreigners are very active in the local property market, the average home price leaped 103 percent from June 2022 to 3.42 million liras.

Last month, 4,503 homes were sold in Antalya, with 22 percent of those properties sold to foreign nationals.

In June, home sales across Türkiye plunged 44.4 percent from a year ago to 83,636. New home sales declined 42 percent, while mortgaged sales dropped more than 45 percent.

In the first six months of the year, nearly 566,000 homes changed hands, marking a 22.1 percent decline compared with the same period of 2022.

ARTS & LIFE Female artists at Istanbul Modern

Female artists at Istanbul Modern
LATEST NEWS

  1. Female artists at Istanbul Modern

    Female artists at Istanbul Modern

  2. Eli Lilly hopeful of Alzheimer's drug approval after promising results

    Eli Lilly hopeful of Alzheimer's drug approval after promising results

  3. Princess Diana’s iconic sweater at auction

    Princess Diana’s iconic sweater at auction

  4. Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

    Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

  5. Turkish Cargo named among top 3 global air freighters

    Turkish Cargo named among top 3 global air freighters
Recommended
Philippines Marcos signs $9 bln wealth fund into law

Philippines' Marcos signs $9 bln wealth fund into law
Ford cuts electric pickup prices as competion heats up

Ford cuts electric pickup prices as competion heats up
Turkish Cargo named among top 3 global air freighters

Turkish Cargo named among top 3 global air freighters
Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked

Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked
New medium-term program to set new targets, VP Yılmaz

New medium-term program to set new targets, VP Yılmaz
Auto production rises 13 pct in first half

Auto production rises 13 pct in first half
WORLD Israelis stage day of resistance against judicial overhaul

Israelis stage 'day of resistance' against judicial overhaul

Israeli protesters on Tuesday took to Tel Aviv's streets in the run-up to a parliament vote on a key component of the government's judicial reform agenda they say would "dismantle democracy".

ECONOMY Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

The average home-sale price in Türkiye climbed to 2.54 million Turkish Liras ($96,359) in June, according to data by Endeksa, which collects data on the real estate market.
SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).