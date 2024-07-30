Automotive supply sector’s exports reach $7.2 billion

BURSA
Türkiye exported $7.2 billion worth of automotive supply industry products in the first half of the year, up 1.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

Subsidiary industry products accounted for 40.9 percent of total automotive exports with $17.7 billion in the first six months of this year.

In addition, Türkiye exported $5.5 billion worth of passenger cars to 80 countries in the first half of 2024.

Germany's exports to the supplier industry ranked first on a country basis, reaching $1.6 billion with an increase of 6 percent in the first six months of the year compared to the same period of the previous year.

Exports to the U.S., the second country in the ranking, increased by 18.4 percent to $490 million.

France listed third with an increase of 8 percent and $441 million.

Regarding the countries to which subsidiary industry producers export, Italy ranked fourth with $435 million, while Russia ranked fifth with $413 million.

Poland listed ninth with an increase of 5.8 percent and $313 million, while Belgium recorded 10th with a decrease of 3.5 percent and $169 million in January-June 2024 compared to the same period last year.

