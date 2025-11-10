Automotive stocks show mixed performance in October

Automotive companies listed on Borsa Istanbul recorded mixed results in October, with four firms delivering gains to investors, three posting losses and one remaining flat.

 

Karsan led the sector with a 2.95 percent increase in share value, followed by Doğuş Otomotiv at 2.50 percent, Tofaş at 1.93 percent and Ford Otosan at 0.20 percent.

 

Meanwhile, shares of Tümosan fell 3.35 percent, TürkTraktör declined 4.12 percent and Otokar dropped 10.34 percent, while Anadolu Isuzu’s shares showed no change during the month.

 

Among notable developments, Karsan announced that it had won a tender for 42 electric buses in Bari, Italy, and unveiled three new models at the Busworld Europe 2025 exhibition in Belgium. Otokar also participated in the fair, showcasing seven vehicles and continuing its expansion in the European market. Anadolu Isuzu joined the event with a wide range of models designed to meet diverse transportation needs.

 

Ford Otosan, the largest automotive company by market capitalization, closed October with a value of 348.3 billion Turkish Liras ($8.25 billion).

It was followed by Tofaş at 132.1 billion liras, Otokar at 55.1 billion liras, TürkTraktör at 54.7 billion liras, Doğuş Otomotiv at 39.7 billion liras, Anadolu Isuzu at 14.5 billion liras, Tümosan Motor and Tractor at 12.6 billion liras and Karsan Otomotiv at 9.7 billion liras.

