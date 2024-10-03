Automotive remains top exporting industry

ANKARA
The automotive industry recorded the highest exports last month with $3.4 billion, followed by the chemical and apparel industries.

Export revenues of the automotive industry surged 21 percent year-on-year in September, accounting for 17.7 percent of Türkiye’s overall exports.

In the first nine months of 2024, automotive exports amounted to $26.9 billion, marking a 5.3 percent increase from the same period of last year.

Chemicals and chemical product shipments to foreign markets generated $2.2 billion in export revenues in September, down 20 percent on an annual basis. In January-September, the industry’s export revenues increased by 4.2 percent year-on-year to $23.2 billion.

Türkiye’s apparel exports were down 5 percent from September 2023 to $1.6 billion, while the industry’s nine-month export revenues plunged 8.5 percent annually to $13.6 billion.

The sector that increased its exports the most in September was the dried fruits and products sector with 47.2 percent.

Industrial products accounted for 64.3 percent of Türkiye’s exports in September, while the agriculture sector’s share was 15.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the country’s foreign trade in Turkish Lira increased 41 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2024 to more than 800 billion liras.

Exports in the local currency surged 48 percent annually to 222 billion liras, while imports in lira were 578 billion liras.

