Automotive output down to 115,000 in November

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s automotive production, including light commercial vehicles, tractors and automobiles, dropped by 19.7 percent to 115,078 units in November, according to a report released by the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) on Dec. 12.

Car production declined by 22.1 percent year on year to 70,974 units in November.

In the first 11 months of this year, Turkey’s automotive production was down by 0.3 percent to 1.14 million units, while car production decreased by 7 percent to 706,265 units.

On the sales side, the auto market, including light trucks and other vehicles, narrowed 22.7 percent to 64,036 units last month.

Turkish automotive exports slipped 5.5 percent to $2.6 billion during the same period.

The sector exported 75,892 vehicles this November, down 25.4 percent on an annual basis.

The Turkish automotive sector’s exports are expected to reach $29 billion overall this year, just below the three-year pre-pandemic average.