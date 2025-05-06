Automotive industry’s exports surpass $3.1 billion last month

ISTANBUL

The automotive industry’s exports surged 15 percent annually last month to reach $3.15 billion, according to the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB).

This marked an all-time high export figure for the month of April, while the industry accounted for 15 percent of Türkiye’s overall exports.

Germany was the largest exporter with $529 million, up 44 percent from a year ago, followed by France with $355 million and the United Kingdom with $319 million.

The parts supply sector was the top exporter within the industry, with $1.84 billion.

Passenger car exports in April decreased by 4 percent to $895 million, while shipments of bus, minibus and midibus to foreign markets increased by 9 percent to $240 million.

Exports to France, the largest market for passenger cars, decreased by 26 percent. Among other key markets, exports to Spain, Germany and the Netherlands fell by 29 percent, 19 percent and 71 percent, respectively. Passenger car sales to Sweden plunged 45 percent.

But passenger car deliveries to the U.K. and Italy increased by 24 percent and 66 percent, respectively, according to the association. In the first four months of 2025, the automotive industry’s export revenues grew by 6.5 percent year-on-year to $12.64 billion.