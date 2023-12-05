Auto sales rise 40 percent in November

ISTANBUL
The combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles rose by 39.8 percent in November from a year ago to 115,000 units, data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD) have shown.

This was slower than the 55 percent year-on-year increase recorded in the previous month, when a total of 101,400 vehicles were sold.

The passenger car market expanded 54 percent from a year ago, with sales exceeding 91,000 units.

The sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 2.3 percent annually to around 24,000.

Demand for electric vehicles remained strong last month, the numbers from the association showed.

In November, electric vehicle sales leaped 780 percent from the same month of last year to 11,218, accounting for 12.3 percent of all vehicle sales.

In the first 11 months of 2023, a total of 60,101 electric vehicles were sold, marking a year-on-year increase of 867 percent.

From January to November, Türkiye’s auto market grew 60.8 percent, ODMD said. The combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles neared 1.1 million units.

The annual increase in passenger car sales was 66.2 percent to 841,0000, while the commercial vehicle sales rose by 43.7 percent to more than 233,000.

