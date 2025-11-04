Auto market expands sharply in October as EV sales surge

ISTANBUL

According to data released by the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD) on Nov. 4, Türkiye’s passenger car and light commercial vehicle market grew 19.4 percent year-on-year in October, reaching 116,149 units.

This followed a 25.7 percent annual increase to more than 110,000 units in September.

Passenger car sales in October rose 19.87 percent from a year earlier to 90,695 units, after climbing 21.7 percent to 22,000 units in the previous month. The light commercial vehicle market expanded 17.78 percent to 25,454 units.

Electric vehicle sales continued their rapid ascent. In October, EV sales jumped 63.1 percent year-on-year to 14,523 units, capturing a 16 percent share of the total market, up from 11.8 percent in the same month of last year.

From January to October, the Turkish EV market expanded 112.6 percent compared with the same period of 2024, reaching 148,304 units. The share of EVs in total sales rose from 9.3 percent to 17.8 percent in the first nine months of 2025.

Domestic EV brand Togg maintained its strong momentum, selling 4,155 cars in September and 27,480 units between January and September, surpassing Tesla’s deliveries of 27,420 vehicles in the same period.

Overall, total vehicle sales in Türkiye in the first nine months of 2025 increased 10.20 percent year-on-year to 1,043,796 units.

Passenger car sales rose 10.98 percent to 833,382 units, while the light commercial vehicle market grew 7.23 percent to 210,414 units.