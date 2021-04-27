Auto Expo Turkey opens virtually

  April 27 2021

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The virtual Auto Expo Turkey North and South America, organized by the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters Association (OIB), opened on April 26. 

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition that will continue till Thursday, Ismail Gülle, the head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM), said the automotive sector has an important role in meeting Turkey's foreign trade surplus target.

He said that after the first COVID-19 case in Turkey last March, the automotive sector led the recovery of exports from June.

"After a rapid recovery process, the sector increased its exports by 10.2%, reaching $7.7 billion in the first quarter of this year."

Germany was the top importer of automotive products with $1.1 billion, followed by France and the U.K. with $927 million and $757 million, respectively, he added.

Noting that the sector's export to North and South America increased significantly, Gülle said the figures were 14% for North America and 41% for South America in the first quarter of 2021.

Baran Çelik, the OIB’s head, said a third exhibition is planned for the European continent in June.

A total of 58 companies are participating in the second Auto Expo Turkey, the first 3D virtual automotive exhibition organized by the OIB in association with Turkey's Trade Ministry and TIM.

