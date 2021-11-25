Authorization for Turkey’s locally-made COVID-19 vaccine sought

  • November 25 2021 13:02:39

Authorization for Turkey’s locally-made COVID-19 vaccine sought

ISTANBUL
Authorization for Turkey’s locally-made COVID-19 vaccine sought

The emergency authorization application for the domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, has been submitted to the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TİTCK), Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced.

“I would like to share a piece of good news to our citizens: Our domestic inactive COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac has applied for emergency authorization as of today,” Koca said during a meeting at the Turkish parliament.

The minister also noted that every stage of Turkovac, from cell to vaccine, was developed in Turkey and by Turkish scientists, adding he hoped the shot would be available for use by the end of this year.

Locally-made Turkovac was developed by a team of scientists in cooperation with the Presidency of Turkish Health Institutes (TÜSEB) and Kayseri Erciyes University, and its phase 3 human trials started in June.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe, said on Twitter that Turkey had offered to take in COVID-19 patients to support European countries with overwhelmed health systems and intensive care units.

Kluge thanked the Turkish authorities for their contribution.

Responding to Kluge’s tweet, Koca said Turkey would donate a further 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines via the COVAX facility, an initiative meant to deliver vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

New methods

Earlier, Koca said that new treatment methods would now be put into use to control the pandemic.

Speaking after a meeting of the country’s Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, Koca stressed that the use of Favipiravir would be terminated and that the physician of a person may decide on the indication for use in the next period according to the clinical condition of the patient.

He announced that it was decided to add the drug Molnupiravir to Turkey’s COVID-19 treatment guide, adding that it will be used as soon as the supply of the drug is provided for the appropriate patient groups.

Turkey’s confirmed that cases of the coronavirus increased by 27,592 in the past 24 hours and that 175 more people died, the Health Ministry announced on Nov. 24.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 28,285 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 364,351 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 119.7 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 56.1 million people have received their first doses, while over 50.1 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 12 million.

TURKEY Authorization for Turkey’s locally-made COVID-19 vaccine sought

Authorization for Turkey’s locally-made COVID-19 vaccine sought
MOST POPULAR

  1. Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

    Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

  2. Turkey, UAE sign cooperation agreements as they restore ties

    Turkey, UAE sign cooperation agreements as they restore ties

  3. Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

    Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

  4. UN launches gender equality initiative with fairy tales in Istanbul

    UN launches gender equality initiative with fairy tales in Istanbul

  5. Getir acquires British smaller competitor

    Getir acquires British smaller competitor
Recommended
CHP leader to begin public rallies to push for early polls

CHP leader to begin public rallies to push for early polls
Turkey expects $22 bln tourism income in 2021

Turkey expects $22 bln tourism income in 2021
UN launches gender equality initiative with fairy tales in Istanbul

UN launches gender equality initiative with fairy tales in Istanbul
Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’

Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’
Some 5,000 caravans on the road amid pandemic

Some 5,000 caravans on the road amid pandemic
Turkey marks Teachers’ Day

Turkey marks Teachers’ Day
WORLD Center-left-led alliance seals deal on new German govt

Center-left-led alliance seals deal on new German gov't

A center-left-led alliance of parties on Nov. 24 announced a deal to form Germany’s new government, with surging coronavirus infections posing an immediate crisis for the post-Angela Merkel cabinet to tackle.
ECONOMY Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors

Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors

While the trade ties between the U.K. and Turkey continue at full speed, the landmark free trade agreement is planned to be renegotiated to include more sectors in the next two years.

SPORTS Istanbul derby sides move on to European stage

Istanbul derby sides move on to European stage

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, which clashed in an Istanbul derby over the weekend, appear on the European stage again on Nov. 25 when the former hosts Marseille in Istanbul and the latter visits Olympiacos in the Europa League.