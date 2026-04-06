Authorities step up enforcement against illegal structures on farmland

ANKARA

A sweeping new regulation aimed at curbing unauthorized construction on agricultural land in Türkiye has entered into force, with authorities set to begin demolitions within one month.

The directive, issued by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and published in the Official Gazette, establishes a comprehensive framework for the classification, protection, and planned use of farmland.

The move targets the rapid spread of bungalows and vineyard houses, a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic as urban residents turned to rural areas for isolated living. Officials argue that such developments have increasingly fragmented agricultural land and undermined production integrity.

Under the regulation, all requests for agricultural or non-agricultural land use must be formally submitted to relevant authorities and assessed through a centralized digital system. Applications that risk disrupting land continuity will be rejected without further review.

Crucially, any unauthorized structures will be subject to demolition within one month by municipalities or provincial administrations. Should local authorities fail to act, the ministry is empowered to carry out or commission the demolitions directly.