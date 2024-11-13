Authorities mull extra protective gear for motorcyclists

ANKARA
The General Directorate of Security’s Traffic Directorate is collaborating with advanced driving experts to tackle the rising number of motorcycle accidents and fatalities.

A new study has been launched by the police to enhance traffic safety, with a key focus on making motorcycle safety equipment mandatory beyond the helmet. If the proposed regulation is approved, it will require riders to wear additional protective gear while riding.

While the helmet has long been a standard safety measure, experts stress that it is no longer enough to ensure the rider’s safety.

Remzi Öztürk, the general coodinator of a motorcycle association, emphasized the importance of a full set of protective gear, noting that “all of them are a whole.”

He highlighted that items like protective coats, pants and gloves are critical in safeguarding riders during accidents.

“Helmets that don’t meet safety standards are often cheaply made, typically from plastic, and they do not provide adequate protection,” Öztürk warned.

While the average cost of proper safety equipment is around 70,000 Turkish Liras (roughly $2,000), Öztürk ackowledged that many couriers and motorcycle rides do not receive enough financial support to cover these expenses.

The new regulation will specify which safety gear will be mandatory. The aim is to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries, particularly in light of recent statistics showing a sharp rise in motorcycle accidents.

The vehicles have become an increasingly common sight on the roads, with their numbers approaching 6 million. As more motorcycles enter traffic, the frequency of accidents continues to rise, with majority occurring in urban areas.

In the first eight months of 2024, nearly 75,000 motorcycle-related accidents — resulting in either injury or death — have been reported, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

