Austrian Muslims to sue government over controversial 'Islam map'

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency

A leading Muslim group in Austria said on May 29 it planned to file a lawsuit against the government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for unveiling the controversial "Islam map," according to Austrian media reports.

The Muslim Youth of Austria lambasted the government for publishing a “political Islam map,” identifying the location of mosques and associations around the country.

"The publication of all names, functions and addresses of Muslim institutions and institutions that have been read as Muslim represents an unprecedented crossing of borders," the group was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Integration Minister Susanne Raab launched an Internet website called the "National Map of Islam" with the names and locations of more than 620 mosques, associations, and officials and their possible connections abroad.

The group “Islamic Religious Community in Austria” (IGGOE), which represents the interests of Muslims in Austria, warned against stigmatizing all Muslims living in Austria "as a potential danger to society and the democratic legal order in the country."

This campaign is fueling racism and "exposes Muslim citizens to a massive security risk," the IGGOE added.

The Austrian chancellor has repeatedly lashed out at what he calls "political Islam."

According to the integration minister, the map was not aimed at "placing Muslims in general under suspicion."

The objective was "to fight political ideologies, not religion," she said.

Facing mounting racism in the aftermath of a deadly attack by Islamist militants in Vienna last November, Austria’s Muslim community is deeply concerned over government attempts to instrumentalize political Islam for its far-right political objectives.