Austrian Muslims to sue government over controversial 'Islam map'

  • May 30 2021 10:14:00

Austrian Muslims to sue government over controversial 'Islam map'

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency
Austrian Muslims to sue government over controversial Islam map

A leading Muslim group in Austria said on May 29 it planned to file a lawsuit against the government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for unveiling the controversial "Islam map," according to Austrian media reports.

The Muslim Youth of Austria lambasted the government for publishing a “political Islam map,” identifying the location of mosques and associations around the country.

"The publication of all names, functions and addresses of Muslim institutions and institutions that have been read as Muslim represents an unprecedented crossing of borders," the group was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Integration Minister Susanne Raab launched an Internet website called the "National Map of Islam" with the names and locations of more than 620 mosques, associations, and officials and their possible connections abroad.

The group “Islamic Religious Community in Austria” (IGGOE), which represents the interests of Muslims in Austria, warned against stigmatizing all Muslims living in Austria "as a potential danger to society and the democratic legal order in the country."

This campaign is fueling racism and "exposes Muslim citizens to a massive security risk," the IGGOE added.

The Austrian chancellor has repeatedly lashed out at what he calls "political Islam."

According to the integration minister, the map was not aimed at "placing Muslims in general under suspicion."

The objective was "to fight political ideologies, not religion," she said.

Facing mounting racism in the aftermath of a deadly attack by Islamist militants in Vienna last November, Austria’s Muslim community is deeply concerned over government attempts to instrumentalize political Islam for its far-right political objectives.

ARTS & LIFE NASA releases stunning new pic of Milky Ways downtown

NASA releases stunning new pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

    Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

  2. Erdoğan inaugurates Çamlıca communications tower

    Erdoğan inaugurates Çamlıca communications tower

  3. Research maps psychological cost of pandemic in Turkey

    Research maps psychological cost of pandemic in Turkey

  4. Time to recognize Azerbaijan as a new regional power: Op-ed

    Time to recognize Azerbaijan as a new regional power: Op-ed

  5. Turkey, US agree joint efforts needed for regional peace

    Turkey, US agree joint efforts needed for regional peace
Recommended
Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station
Brazilians stage more protests against Bolsonaro

Brazilians stage more protests against Bolsonaro
Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant

Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant
EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds

EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds
Biden pitches $6 trillion budget to ’reimagine’ US economy

Biden pitches $6 trillion budget to ’reimagine’ US economy
Pentagon seeks $522 mln for program that includes YPG/PKK

Pentagon seeks $522 mln for program that includes YPG/PKK
WORLD Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

An automated spacecraft docked with China’s new space station on May 30 carrying fuel and supplies for its future crew, the Chinese space agency announced.
ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 47.8 pct in March 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 47.8 pct in March 2021

Turkey's natural gas imports increased by 47.8 percent in March this year compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data on May 28.
SPORTS Kais the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory

Kai's the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory

Chelsea fans piled into the streets surrounding the Stamford Bridge ground of the new kings of European football following their 1-0 defeat of Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 29 in Portugal.  