Austrian far-right efforts to form government collapse

Austrian far-right efforts to form government collapse

VIENNA
Austrian far-right efforts to form government collapse

Austrian far-right leader Herbert Kickl's efforts to form a coalition government with a conservative party have collapsed in mutual recriminations, more than four months after his party won a national election.

Austria’s president last month gave Kickl a mandate to try to form a new government — the first to have been headed by the far right since World War II — after other parties' efforts to put together a governing alliance without his Freedom Party failed.

But Kickl on Feb. 12 informed President Alexander Van der Bellen that he was giving up the mandate.

Weeks of tense talks with the conservative Austrian People’s Party appeared increasingly troubled in recent days.

Kickl’s anti-immigration party, which also opposes sanctions against Russia, won Austria’s parliamentary election in September.

It took 28.8 percent of the vote and beat then-Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s People’s Party into second place.

Kickl blamed the People's Party for the latest collapse of talks.

In a letter to the president released by his party, he said the parties failed to agree on clearing up disputed policy points or how to share the work of various ministries.

He added that there appeared to be no point in trying to negotiate with the center-left Social Democrats, the only other party with which the Freedom Party could reach a parliamentary majority.

His Freedom Party is highly skeptical of the European Union, opposing EU support for Ukraine and advocating for some powers to be brought back from the bloc to Austria.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan discusses Syria, Gaza, Ukraine with US counterpart in Munich

Fidan discusses Syria, Gaza, Ukraine with US counterpart in Munich
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan discusses Syria, Gaza, Ukraine with US counterpart in Munich

    Fidan discusses Syria, Gaza, Ukraine with US counterpart in Munich

  2. 'New sheriff in town', Vance tells Europe

    'New sheriff in town', Vance tells Europe

  3. Communications chief calls for cultural originality

    Communications chief calls for cultural originality

  4. Greece plans to offer financial support for border village settlement

    Greece plans to offer financial support for border village settlement

  5. CHP to unveil presidential primary candidates on Feb 22

    CHP to unveil presidential primary candidates on Feb 22
Recommended
Greece plans to offer financial support for border village settlement

Greece plans to offer financial support for border village settlement
Syria’s crucial national talks to exclude YPG

Syria’s crucial national talks to exclude YPG
Hamas confirms to free three Israeli hostages in total Saturday

Hamas confirms to free three Israeli hostages in total Saturday
Iranian foreign minister to visit Oman for regional conference

Iranian foreign minister to visit Oman for regional conference
Zelensky says visiting Türkiye soon

Zelensky says visiting Türkiye soon
Afghan arrested after car ramming attack wounds 30 in Germany

Afghan arrested after car ramming 'attack' wounds 30 in Germany
Hamas expected to name Israeli hostages it will free this weekend

Hamas expected to name Israeli hostages it will free this weekend
WORLD Greece plans to offer financial support for border village settlement

Greece plans to offer financial support for border village settlement

Greece is set to provide financial incentives to its citizens who decide to settle in villages along the Evros River, which delineates the border with Türkiye, according to a proposed legislative measure.

ECONOMY Housing market sees 40 pct increase in sales in January

Housing market sees 40 pct increase in sales in January

The housing market saw another double-digit annual increase in sales last month, with mortgage-financed sales soaring 183 percent, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Feb. 14.  
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿