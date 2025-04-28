Austria trials DNA testing to uncover honey fraud

Austria trials DNA testing to uncover honey fraud

VIENNA
Austria trials DNA testing to uncover honey fraud

At a laboratory in Austria's mountainous Tyrol province, scientists are DNA testing about 100 honey samples a month to learn about their composition and in some cases to determine whether they have been adulterated.

With fake honey flooding markets, and only a few European laboratories running such analysis, the small Austrian company Sinsoma began offering the tests two years ago.

"It is really something new for the honey market," said Corinna Wallinger, head of sales at Sinsoma.

It is essential that technology "always moves forward just as the counterfeiters" do, she added.

Honey cannot have ingredients such as water or inexpensive sugar syrups, which might boost its volume, added to it, according to EU legislation. But tests have shown that is common practice.

Between 2021 and 2022, 46 percent of the honey tested under an EU investigation as it entered the bloc was flagged as potentially adulterated, up from 14 percent in the 2015-17 period.

Of the suspicious consignments, 74 percent were of Chinese origin.

Seeking to better detect fraud, Austria's health and food safety agency (AGES) used DNA testing for the first time this year and is still evaluating the results.

European supermarket chain SPAR also ordered DNA tests for its honey.

The chain put its honeys, taken off the shelves late last year in Austria for testing, back after they passed DNA tests and another analysis.

Besides cheating consumers, fake honey threatens the livelihood of beekeepers, who struggle to compete with the far lower prices of imported honey — often blended from various countries — and are demanding more effective testing.

"We don't have a chance at all," said Matthias Kopetzky, owner of the Wiener Bezirksimkerei, which takes care of up to 350 hives in Vienna, as bees buzzed around him on a meadow overlooking the capital.

While the European Union is the world's top honey producer after China, it is also the second-biggest importer after the United States.

Most of the bloc's honey imports come from Ukraine, China and Argentina, according to EU data.

An EU directive adopted last year stipulates that honey labels from mid-2026 must detail the countries of origin, as opposed to merely referencing a "blend of EU and non-EU honeys".

Beekeepers like Kopetzky hope the new rule will raise consumer awareness.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

    Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

  2. Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

    Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

  3. Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

    Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

  4. Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

    Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

  5. Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

    Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook
Recommended
Napoleons sword to be sold at auction in Paris

Napoleon's sword to be sold at auction in Paris
Exhibition unveils lost works in Istanbul

Exhibition unveils lost works in Istanbul
Lucas explains reason why Yoda speaks strangely

Lucas explains reason why Yoda speaks strangely
Sarcophagus with garland found in Stratonikeia

Sarcophagus with garland found in Stratonikeia
Life of ‘Piri Reis’ on ballet stage

Life of ‘Piri Reis’ on ballet stage
Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues

Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues
WORLD Germanys next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's conservatives under chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz on Monday announced their cabinet ministers, including an outspoken Ukraine backer as foreign minister, before they are set to take power next week.

ECONOMY Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan is set to address the parliament's planning and budget committee on May 6, providing insights into the country's economic situation, inflation and monetary policy.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿