Australia's 'mushroom murderer' handed life in jail

Australia's 'mushroom murderer' handed life in jail

MELBOURNE
Australias mushroom murderer handed life in jail

An Australian woman who murdered three people with toxic mushrooms was sentenced Monday to life in prison with parole after 33 years, capping a trial that sparked a global media frenzy.

Patterson, 50, was convicted in July of triple murder for serving a poisonous meal to her estranged husband's parents, aunt and uncle during a sumptuous beef Wellington lunch at her home in 2023.

Her trial drew podcasters, film crews and true crime fans to a courthouse in the rural town of Morwell, a sedate hamlet in Victoria better known for its prize-winning roses.

Audiences from New York to New Delhi followed every twist of what many now simply call the "mushroom murders."

The motive of the murders remains a mystery.

Patterson was sentenced Monday morning in Melbourne, where Supreme Court Justice Christopher Beale said she had inflicted "trauma" on her victims and their families.

"Your failure to exhibit any remorse pours salt into all the victims' wounds," he said.

"The gravity of your offending warrants the imposition of the maximum penalties for your crimes," he said.

Beale sentenced Patterson to life in prison but said she would be eligible for parole after 33 years, when she will be 83 years old.

murderer,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market
LATEST NEWS

  1. EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

    EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

  2. Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

    Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

  3. Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

    Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

  4. Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

    Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

  5. Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert

    Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert
Recommended
Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year
Macron scrambles to find new French PM after Bayrou ousted

Macron scrambles to find new French PM after Bayrou ousted
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone off Tunisia

Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone off Tunisia
Syria condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation of international law’

Syria condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation of international law’
French government ousted in parliament confidence vote

French government ousted in parliament confidence vote
Russia has three-fold frontline advantage: Ukraine army chief

Russia has three-fold frontline advantage: Ukraine army chief
Milei suffers major setback in provincial vote

Milei suffers major setback in provincial vote
WORLD Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thailand's Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday the country's most powerful and polarising politician Thaksin Shinawatra to be jailed for one year, ruling that he improperly served a 2023 prison term in hospital.
ECONOMY EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

Togg, a Turkish electric vehicle manufacturer, will release its new model, the T10F, for preorder on Sept. 15 in Türkiye and Sept. 29 in Germany.  
SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿