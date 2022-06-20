Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on Assange

  • June 20 2022 09:23:00

Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on Assange

CANBERRA
Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on Assange

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday rejected calls for him to publicly demand the United States drop its prosecution of WikiLeaks founder and Australian citizen Julian Assange.

The Australian government has been under mounting pressure to intervene since the British government last week ordered Assange’s extradition to the United States on spying charges. Assange’s supporters and lawyers say his actions were protected by the U.S. Constitution.

Albanese, who came to power at elections a month ago, declined to say whether he had spoken to President Joe Biden about the case.

“There are some people who think that if you put things in capital letters on Twitter and put an exclamation mark, that somehow makes it more important. It doesn’t,” Albanese told reporters.

“I intend to lead a government that engages diplomatically and appropriately with our partners,” Albanese added.

Attorney General Mark Dreyfus and Foreign Minister Penny Wong responded to the British government’s decision by saying Assange’s “case has dragged on for too long and ... should be brought to a close.”

They said they would continue to express that view to the U.K. and U.S. governments, but their joint statement fell short of calling for the United States to drop the case.

Assange supporters calling for Australian government intervention include his wife Stella Assange.

“The Australian government can and should be speaking to its closest ally to bring this matter to a close,” she told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Bob Carr, who was foreign minister when Albanese’s center-left Labor Party was last in power in 2012 and 2013, wrote in an opinion piece in The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday that an Australian request to drop Assange’s prosecution was “small change” in Australia’s defense alliance with the United States.

American prosecutors say Assange helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk.

Carr noted that Manning’s sentence was commuted in 2017.

“It looks like one rule for Americans, another for citizens of its ally,” Carr wrote.

Carr told AuBC that Assange going on trial in the United States would “ignite anti-Americanism in Australia in a way we haven’t seen.”

He said hostility to the Australian-American alliance wasn’t “in the interests of either country.”

Assange’s lawyers plan to appeal, extending the process by months or even years.

His wife Stella Assange said her husband was being prosecuted for exposing war crimes and abuses of power.

“The only goal here is to free Julian because this has been going on since 2010. He’s been in prison for over three years and the case against him is a travesty,” Stella Assange said.


TURKEY President Erdoğan slams West over refugee policy

President Erdoğan slams West over refugee policy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish historians slam Musk’s ‘open gate’ tweet

    Turkish historians slam Musk’s ‘open gate’ tweet

  2. Central Bank to review interest rates this week

    Central Bank to review interest rates this week

  3. Rumi 165 cm tall, 60 kilos heavy: Expert

    Rumi 165 cm tall, 60 kilos heavy: Expert

  4. Turkish delegation to have talks in Brussels for Nordic countries’ NATO bid

    Turkish delegation to have talks in Brussels for Nordic countries’ NATO bid

  5. Israeli FM to visit Türkiye this week

    Israeli FM to visit Türkiye this week
Recommended
New body armor rules in NY miss vest worn by Buffalo killer

New body armor rules in NY miss vest worn by Buffalo killer
Russia to ‘intensify’ fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms

Russia to ‘intensify’ fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Macron allies seek to find majority after France poll blow

Macron allies seek to find majority after France poll blow
Inflation, subsidy reform hit stomachs in isolated Iran

Inflation, subsidy reform hit stomachs in isolated Iran
Europe swelters in record-breaking June heatwave

Europe swelters in record-breaking June heatwave
Sri Lanka troops open fire to contain fuel riots

Sri Lanka troops open fire to contain fuel riots
WORLD Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on Assange

Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on Assange

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday rejected calls for him to publicly demand the United States drop its prosecution of WikiLeaks founder and Australian citizen Julian Assange.

ECONOMY Türkiye expects to have 19 mln tourists in first half of year

Türkiye expects to have 19 mln tourists in first half of year

The number of foreign tourists visiting Türkiye will reach 19 million people as of end-June, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.

SPORTS Injured Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

Injured Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

Former world number one Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon for the second successive year, blaming an Achilles injury.