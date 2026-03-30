Australian fugitive shot dead by police after seven-month manhunt

Australian fugitive shot dead by police after seven-month manhunt

WALWA, Victoria
Australian fugitive shot dead by police after seven-month manhunt

 

Australian police said Monday they shot a fugitive wanted for killing two officers, ending a seven-month manhunt for one of the country's most-wanted criminals.

Desmond Freeman fled into dense bushland in August last year after shooting and killing two police officers who came to search his rural home in Victoria state.

Hundreds of police have pursued Freeman through the region's rugged terrain over the past seven months, pouring resources into one of Australia's largest manhunts.

Police tracked Freeman to a caravan parked on a "very remote" property in rural Victoria, police commissioner Mike Bush said, shooting him after he refused pleas to surrender.

"Everything I know at this point tells me that this shooting was justified," Bush told reporters.

"There was a standoff. There was an opportunity for him to surrender peacefully, which he did not."

Local media described Freeman as a conspiracy theorist and member of the so-called "sovereign citizen" movement, which falsely believes it is not subject to the law.

Helicopters, dog squads and reinforcements from New Zealand were dispatched to help track Freeman, who reportedly possessed strong bushcraft and outdoor survival skills.

At one point involving around 450 police officers, the manhunt was one of the "most significantly resourced police operations" in Australian history, Bush said.

Police believed Freeman may have evaded capture with the help of locals sympathetic to his anti-authority views.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan launches 5G for Türkiye’s stronger communication base

Erdoğan launches 5G for Türkiye’s stronger communication base
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan launches 5G for Türkiye’s stronger communication base

    Erdoğan launches 5G for Türkiye’s stronger communication base

  2. Italy eyes Turkish-made Bayraktar TB3 drones for aircraft carrier integration

    Italy eyes Turkish-made Bayraktar TB3 drones for aircraft carrier integration

  3. Trump says other countries should 'just take' the Strait of Hormuz

    Trump says other countries should 'just take' the Strait of Hormuz

  4. Türkiye condemns killing of three UN troops in Lebanon

    Türkiye condemns killing of three UN troops in Lebanon

  5. Bursa mayor detained in corruption probe

    Bursa mayor detained in corruption probe
Recommended
Trump says other countries should just take the Strait of Hormuz

Trump says other countries should 'just take' the Strait of Hormuz
Greece extends fast-track visa scheme for Turkish tourists for 2nd time

Greece extends fast-track visa scheme for Turkish tourists for 2nd time
Syrian president makes 1st UK visit as diplomatic ties thaw

Syrian president makes 1st UK visit as diplomatic ties thaw
At least 16 killed in Haiti gang attack

At least 16 killed in Haiti gang attack
EU diplomats in Ukraine to reaffirm support

EU diplomats in Ukraine to reaffirm support
India to begin worlds biggest population count

India to begin world's biggest population count
Italian PM seeks to revive fortunes with electoral reform

Italian PM seeks to revive fortunes with electoral reform
WORLD Trump says other countries should just take the Strait of Hormuz

Trump says other countries should 'just take' the Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that countries that have not joined the Middle East war but are struggling with fuel shortages should "go get your own oil" in the Strait of Hormuz.
ECONOMY Foreign trade gap widens 16 percent to $9 billion in February

Foreign trade gap widens 16 percent to $9 billion in February

Türkiye's foreign trade deficit was at $9 billion in February, enlarging by 15.9 percent on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on March 31.
SPORTS Türkiye one win away from ending 24-year World Cup wait

Türkiye one win away from ending 24-year World Cup wait

Türkiye wants to be back in the World Cup twenty-four years after a third-place finish in 2002, with Kosovo the last hurdle on its way.
﻿