Australia building ‘momentous’ telescope

Australia building ‘momentous’ telescope

SYDNEY
Australia building ‘momentous’ telescope

Australia yesterday started building a vast network of antennas in the Outback, its section of what planners say will eventually become one of the most powerful radio telescopes in the world.

When complete, the antennas in Australia and a network of dishes in South Africa will form the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), a massive instrument that will aim to untangle mysteries about the creation of stars, galaxies and extraterrestrial life.

The idea for the telescope was first conceived in the early 1990s, but the project was plagued by delays, funding issues and diplomatic jockeying.

The SKA Observatory’s Director-General Philip Diamond described the beginning of its construction as “momentous”.

The telescope “will be one of humanity’s biggest-ever scientific endeavors,” he said.

Its name is based on the planners’ original aim, a telescope that could observe a one-square-kilometer surface, but the current South African and Australian sections will have a combined collecting area of just under half that, according to the observatory.

Both countries have huge expanses of land in remote areas with little radio disturbance, ideal for such telescopes.

More than 130,000 Christmas tree-shaped antennas are planned in Western Australia, to be built on the traditional lands of the Wajarri Aboriginal people.

They have dubbed the site “Inyarrimanha Ilgari Bundara,” or “sharing sky and stars.”

“We honor their willingness to share their skies and stars with us as we seek to find answers to some of the most fundamental science questions we face,” said Diamond.

The project will help in “charting the birth and death of galaxies, searching for new types of gravitational waves and expanding the boundaries of what we know about the universe,” said telescope director Sarah Pearce.

WORLD Emmy-winning Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Emmy-winning 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies at 71
MOST POPULAR

  1. Dior showcases fashion in shadow of pyramids

    Dior showcases fashion in shadow of pyramids

  2. Family moves to Aegean city for son’s education

    Family moves to Aegean city for son’s education

  3. Museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs

    Museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs

  4. Animal rights activists stage protest at Nusr-Et

    Animal rights activists stage protest at Nusr-Et

  5. Türkiye ‘comes to terms’ with four countries on visa-related problems

    Türkiye ‘comes to terms’ with four countries on visa-related problems
Recommended
Museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs

Museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs
Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, pop and art shows

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, pop and art shows
2,500 dead seals found in Russia’s Caspian coast

2,500 dead seals found in Russia’s Caspian coast
Glitzy Washington gala honors legendary artists

Glitzy Washington gala honors legendary artists
‘Wakanda’ stays atop N America box office

‘Wakanda’ stays atop N America box office
As chatbot sophistication grows, AI debate intensifies

As chatbot sophistication grows, AI debate intensifies
WORLD Emmy-winning Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Emmy-winning 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor who starred in the hit television sitcom "Cheers", died Monday after a battle with cancer, her family said.
ECONOMY Ex-Wirecard CEO goes on trial over ‘unparalleled’ fraud

Ex-Wirecard CEO goes on trial over ‘unparalleled’ fraud

Ex-Wirecard CEO Markus Braun goes on trial in Munich this week for his role in the collapse of the once celebrated payments firm, brought down by the biggest accounting fraud scandal in German corporate history.  

SPORTS Team of ‘disadvantaged girls’ preparing for Sultans League

Team of ‘disadvantaged girls’ preparing for Sultans League

The volleyball club founded three years ago by a female entrepreneur for “disadvantaged girls” aims to enter the Sultans League, the highest professional women’s volleyball league in Türkiye.