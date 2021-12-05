Australia approves COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

  • December 05 2021 11:01:00

Australia approves COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

SYDNEY-Agence France-Presse
Australia approves COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

Australia on Dec. 5 cleared the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, with the next stage of its vaccine rollout expected to start in early 2022.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said medical regulators had granted provisional approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be administered to younger children for the first time.

It follows similar decisions in the European Union, the United States, Israel and Canada.

Hunt said the vaccination of 2.3 million Australian children in the cohort will start on January 10, subject to approval from the nation’s immunization advisory body.

"It is recommended for children right across Australia," he said of the vaccine.

"It is about keeping our kids safe, keeping our families safe, keeping all Australians safe."

The Therapeutic Goods Administration regulatory authority said children aged five to 11 would receive a smaller vaccine dose than people 12 years old and above.

Agency head John Skerritt said he was confident in both the efficacy and safety of the formulation, adding "it has extensively been clinically tested".

Almost 93 percent of Australians aged over 16 have now received a first vaccine dose, with 88 percent of the population double-dosed.

Booster shots were authorized in October, with people encouraged to receive their third jab after six months.

omicron,

TURKEY Turkey marks 87th anniversary of women’s suffrage

Turkey marks 87th anniversary of women’s suffrage
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

    Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

  2. Restoration efforts at Ottoman marvel in Istanbul comes to end

    Restoration efforts at Ottoman marvel in Istanbul comes to end

  3. NATO, EU states interested in export of Turkish drones: Foreign minister

    NATO, EU states interested in export of Turkish drones: Foreign minister

  4. Prominent Turkish actress awarded in Spain

    Prominent Turkish actress awarded in Spain

  5. Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

    Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions
Recommended
Indonesia volcano death toll rises

Indonesia volcano death toll rises

Metaverse hype fuels booming digital property market

'Metaverse' hype fuels booming digital property market
Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow
West blasts Taliban over reported summary killings of ex-security forces

West blasts Taliban over reported 'summary killings' of ex-security forces
Scientists use stem cells to create models of pre-embryos

Scientists use stem cells to create models of pre-embryos
Baldwin: ’Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ’not me’

Baldwin: ’Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ’not me’
WORLD Australia approves COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

Australia approves COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

Australia on Dec. 5 cleared the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, with the next stage of its vaccine rollout expected to start in early 2022.

ECONOMY Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two settlements in Turkey have been included in the U.N.’s Best Tourism Villages list, the U.N. World Tourism Organizations (UNWTO) have said.

SPORTS Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor extended its points difference with the closest rival to 10 points after Week 14 games, bolstering its fans’ hopes that the 28-year longing for the league trophy will be over this season.