Aussie Rules football welcomes back spectators

  • June 09 2020 13:05:00

Aussie Rules football welcomes back spectators

SYDNEY
Aussie Rules football welcomes back spectators

Thousands of spectators will be able to attend an Australian Rules football match this weekend as the competition resumes after its coronavirus shutdown, officials announced on June 9.

June 13’s match between fierce rivals Port Adelaide and Adelaide will be open to just over 2,000 AFL fans in the South Australian city, the biggest sports crowd in the country for months.

About 2,000 people will be permitted to sit in Adelaide Oval’s general admission area, and another 240 in private rooms, well below the venue’s capacity of 53,000 people, to meet social distancing requirements.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said numbers would increase “slowly and gradually” throughout the season to ensure fans’ safety.

“Football and crowds are back in South Australia,” he said.

“South Australia will be the first with a significant number of people at an AFL match and the first time we have had a significant crowd at any sport in Australia for months and months and months.

“I know sporting fans will be very grateful for that.”

The announcement comes a day after New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa announced that stadiums would be open to fans this weekend.

While many other sports competitions around the globe have announced plans to restart, the vast majority will be played either with no crowds or numbers severely restricted.

Some competitions have placed cardboard cutouts in seats to make the grounds appear less empty, and broadcasters have piped in canned crowd noises in a bid to create a big-match atmosphere.

 

Aussie rules, pandemic, lockdown,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

    Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

  2. Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

    Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

  3. Erdoğan says Turkey, US nearing new era in ties in handling of Libya

    Erdoğan says Turkey, US nearing new era in ties in handling of Libya

  4. New regulations introduced amid normalization

    New regulations introduced amid normalization

  5. Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for health workers

    Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for health workers
Recommended
Sterling calls for more minority coaches

Sterling calls for more minority coaches
Istanbul should press ahead with Olympics bid: Executive

Istanbul should press ahead with Olympics bid: Executive
Galatasaray to compete in Basketball Champions League

Galatasaray to compete in Basketball Champions League
Trabzonspor to appeal at sports court over UEFA ban

Trabzonspor to appeal at sports court over UEFA ban

Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ has plenty to do

Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ has plenty to do
Formula One unveils eight-race schedule in Europe from July 5

Formula One unveils eight-race schedule in Europe from July 5
WORLD US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors and attorneys for Britain's Prince Andrew sniped at one another across the Atlantic on June 8, each saying the other side was to blame for the duke's failure to participate in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe.
ECONOMY Turkey launches new free-trade zone specializing in R&D

Turkey launches new free-trade zone specializing in R&D

Turkey has launched a new free-trade zone specializing in R&D, high technology, and high added-value activities, the nation's trade minister said on June 9.

SPORTS Aussie Rules football welcomes back spectators

Aussie Rules football welcomes back spectators

Thousands of spectators will be able to attend an Australian Rules football match this weekend as the competition resumes after its coronavirus shutdown, officials announced on June 9.