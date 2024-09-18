Auditions for musicians to perform at Istanbul metro stations

Fatma Aksu – ISTANBUL
Local authorities will hold an online audition from Sept. 14 and 23 to select 160 musicians who will perform at Istanbul metro stations for a year.

The audition will feature four distinct categories — World Music, Turkish Folk Music-Turkish Classical Music, Instrumental and Pop-Rock.

While the announcement of the results is scheduled for Oct. 7 to 13, the newly elected Istanbul musicians will begin performing their art around the province on Oct. 26.

In addition to obtaining the chance to perform and sing in front of the public all year long, the most deserving individuals or bands will also have the opportunity to receive an award.

Following the selections, the top three individuals or bands in each category, making a total of 12 finalists, will perform for the public at the Museum Gasworks. At the final concert, the jury and Istanbulities — via an application called “Radar Türkiye” — will determine the top three musicians or bands among these 12 finalists, who will take home their awards.

